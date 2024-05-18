Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Medical report confirms bruise over left leg and right cheek below the eye

In the latest twist to the political drama surrounding AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, the emergence of her medical report adds a significant layer to the unfolding narrative.

In the latest twist to the political drama surrounding AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, the emergence of her medical report adds a significant layer to the unfolding narrative. The medical report confirms injuries to her face and legs, detailing about four major injuries sustained during the alleged incident, according to several media houses.

Maliwal underwent a comprehensive medical examination lasting four hours at AIIMS Delhi in the early hours of Friday. Accompanied by a team from the Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) member Vandana Singh, the AAP MP arrived at AIIMS around 11 pm and concluded the examination around 3:15 am.

According to reports, Maliwal's medical report states there were bruises on her left leg and right cheek below the eye. "History as provided by the patient herself A/H/O physical assault by one known person (Bibhav Kumar - PA to CM of Delhi) at CM house, Delhi at 9:15 AM 13/5/2024," the report read.

"Patient complains of being slapped multiple times after which she was pushed and her head hit a hard object. She fell on the floor and after that she was hit multiple times by legs over chest abdomen and pelvis. Patient at present is complaining of pain over thighs, pelvis, neck stiffness and headache. Patient brought to AIIMS TC via private vehicle, accompanied by SI Rachna T5605," it further read in the comments section.

Under the particulars of injury, the AIIMS report stated, "Bruise over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3X2 cm. Bruise over right cheek below right cheek below right eye of approx size 2X2 CM."

Earlier today, the AAP shared a new CCTV footage of Maliwal being escorted out of Kejriwal's residence by security personnel. "This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations," the party claimed.

The medical report comes a day after the AAP Rajya Sabha MP attacked her party for dismissing as baseless her assault allegations against Bibhav Kumar, and said the AAP has given in under a "goon''s pressure" and is now questioning her character.

She accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of backtracking just two days after acknowledging Kumar's "misbehaviour" with her.

Her response followed a press conference by AAP leader Atishi, where she claimed that the assault case was a plot by the BJP to target Kejriwal. Atishi labeled Maliwal as the "front" of this scheme, dismissing her allegations against Kumar as unfounded.

Taking to X, Maliwal in a post in Hindi, said, "The leaders who joined the party (AAP) yesterday declared a worker who has been with it for 20 years an agent of the BJP. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in a press conference and, today, it has taken a U-turn."

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh had denounced the incident involving Maliwal, asserting that Kumar had indeed "misbehaved" with her.

Without naming Kumar, she said, "This goon is threatening the party (AAP) saying that ''if I get arrested, I will reveal all the secrets''. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and everywhere seeking shelter."

"Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party. No problem, I have been fighting alone for women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes," Maliwal said on X.

Maliwal, later in another post on X in Hindi, alleged, "I have received information that now these people are getting the CCTV cameras at the house (CM's residence) tampered. @DelhiPolice."

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Kumar for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13. Atishi further stated that Kumar has also lodged a police complaint against Maliwal.

