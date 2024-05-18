Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: AAP shares new CCTV showing RS MP escorted out of CM's house by security (WATCH)

    AAP on Saturday released a new video has emerged from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence which shows Swati Maliwal being escorted out by the police and security guards.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    A new video has emerged from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence which shows Swati Maliwal being escorted out by the police and security guards. The incident occurred on Monday, the same day that the AAP MP alleged being assaulted by the Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar.

    Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday, and on Thursday an FIR was filed against CM Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar. The FIR has been registered under sections 308, 341, 354 D, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station.

    Bibhav Kumar files complaint

    Meanwhile, Kumar has filed a counter-police case against Maliwal, stating that she broke into the CM's house on May 13 and caused a disturbance. He claimed that when Kumar tried to stop her, she screamed obscenities at him. Kumar said in his complaint, which he sent via email to the SHO of the Civil Lines Police Station, that she is now attempting to falsely incriminate him in order to put him under unnecessary strain. 

    Swati Maliwal slams AAP for their 'U-turn"

    Maliwal has previously filed a FIR against Kumar, claiming that he attacked her when she went to visit Kejriwal at his official house on May 13. On Friday, she slammed her party for rejecting her assault charges against Kumar as unfounded, claiming that the AAP caved in under "goon's pressure" and is now questioning her integrity. She said that two days after accepting that Kumar had "misbehaved" with her, the AAP made a "U-turn".

    What did AAP say?

    Delhi minister Atishi on Friday dismissed AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s allegations of assault against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, as baseless and untrue, and said it was a ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. They intended to accuse the CM, but the CM was not there at that time so he was saved. After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar,” she told the media at the briefing.

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
