The YSR Congress Party demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the DSC-2025 recruitment process. During a 'Guru Parirakshna Deeksha' on Teachers' Day, the party cited fake certificates and wrongful reservation claims as evidence.

'Irregularities at every stage': YSRCP

The YSR Congress Party on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the DSC-2025 recruitment process. The party organised Gurupujotsavam at its Central Office in Tadepalli on Teachers’ Day and felicitated teacher award recipients for their service.

Following the programme, the YSRCP held the “Guru Parirakshna Deeksha” in support of teachers’ dignity and rights and to protest against the alleged irregularities in the DSC-2025 recruitment process. YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader YV Subba Reddy said fresh evidence was emerging from different districts and alleged that the government itself had identified the appointment of ineligible candidates. “Irregularities have surfaced at every stage, from notification to recruitment. Candidates allegedly secured jobs using fake certificates and wrongful reservation claims,” Subba Reddy said. He clarified that the YSRCP was not demanding the removal of candidates selected genuinely on merit but justice for those allegedly denied opportunities.

Former minister Kurasala Kannababu said honouring teachers was not enough and that their dignity must be protected. He alleged that the recruitment of ineligible candidates had endangered the future of students and said the government had failed to respond despite documentary evidence being presented.

Leaders cite specific cases, demand accountability

MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy said the YSRCP was fighting for nearly three lakh unemployed candidates allegedly affected by the recruitment process. Referring to the cases of Naveen and Prabhakar, he said several irregularities had been exposed and alleged that those questioning the recruitment were being threatened with criminal cases.

Former minister Perni Nani alleged that appointing unqualified teachers could seriously harm future generations. He questioned why candidates without TET qualifications and those possessing allegedly fake certificates were appointed and also questioned the recruitment under the sports quota. Recalling Lokesh’s statement that he would resign if even one fake appointment was established, Nani asked when he would step down.

MLC Kalpalatha Reddy described the recruitment as “Daga DSC, not Mega DSC” and cited the cases of Naveen and Prabhakar Goud, besides alleged fake sports certificates and changes in reservation categories, while demanding an impartial inquiry.

MLC Ishaq Basha questioned why Naveen Kumar, despite securing the State’s first rank, was excluded from the selection list. He also referred to audio recordings allegedly discussing prices of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for posts and questioned the government’s reluctance to order a CBI probe.

Demand for CBI probe and resignation

MLC Ramachandra Reddy said, “Sixteen thousand posts have attracted sixteen thousand allegations.” He demanded an inquiry monitored by the CBI or the Supreme Court, justice for meritorious candidates, TET exemption for in-service teachers and immediate release of teachers’ financial dues.

MLC Palavalasa Vikranth said Lokesh should resign to ensure an impartial investigation without any possibility of influencing evidence.

Former minister Taneti Vanitha alleged that the government had failed to answer the evidence placed before it. She alleged that sports-quota posts were given to persons associated with Lokesh’s Yuvagalam programme and demanded a transparent CBI investigation.

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