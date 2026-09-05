Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses the BJP-led Centre of a conspiracy to delete votes via the electoral roll revision. He alleges non-BJP states are targeted to remove votes favourable to Congress, particularly from SC, ST, and minority communities.

CM Reddy Alleges BJP Conspiracy to Delete Votes

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of conspiring to delete votes under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that non-BJP-ruled states were being targeted as part of an attempt to influence future elections.

Addressing Congress workers and local leaders in Kodangal, Reddy alleged that the BJP was seeking to win elections in Telangana by removing votes that were favourable to the Congress. “The central government is conspiring to delete votes under the name of SIR. They have targeted states with non-BJP governments,” Reddy said, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

He alleged that the BJP had adopted a similar strategy in Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal and was now attempting to replicate it in Telangana. “If they want to delete votes, Congress workers will not sit quietly,” the Chief Minister said, urging party workers to remain vigilant and protect eligible voters from being removed from the electoral rolls.

Vulnerable Sections, BRS Targeted in Allegations

Reddy further alleged that SC, ST and minority voters were particularly being targeted. He also accused the BJP of previously using central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against political opponents and alleged that minor errors were now being used as a pretext to remove votes belonging to poor people.

The Chief Minister also targeted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), alleging that the party was supporting the BJP in the alleged conspiracy to defeat the Congress.

Congress Workers Urged to Protect Voters' Rights

Reddy asked Congress workers to take responsibility for protecting voters' rights and directed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to coordinate village-wise to ensure that eligible voters, particularly those from poorer sections, were not left out of the electoral rolls. He said mandal-level party leaders would have to ensure that no eligible vote was deleted at any booth and called upon Congress workers to remain alert throughout the revision process.

Context: The Ongoing Electoral Roll Revision

The Chief Minister's latest remarks come amid an ongoing SIR exercise in Telangana. The draft electoral rolls have already flagged 73.39 lakh electors under the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) categories, while another large number of voters have been flagged for anomalies or lack of linkage with earlier electoral rolls. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published later this year.

Reddy has previously raised concerns over the exercise and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide additional time for voters to file claims and objections. In a recent communication to the ECI, he sought an extension of the deadline, along with helpdesks and additional manpower to assist electors, particularly in areas with a large electoral population. The Chief Minister has also warned that eligible voters, including those who have temporarily shifted or face difficulties producing older documents, should not be inadvertently removed from the rolls.

His latest appeal comes as Telangana's electoral roll revision enters a crucial stage, with political parties expected to mobilise workers to assist voters in checking their names and filing claims or objections where necessary. The BJP has not, in the material available for this report, responded to Reddy's latest allegations that the SIR process is being used to selectively remove Congress-supporting voters. Reddy said Congress workers must work at the grassroots level to ensure that every eligible voter remains on the electoral rolls and called for vigilance at every polling booth to counter what he described as attempts by the BJP and BRS to influence the electoral process.

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