Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court dismisses plea to oust Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji amid money laundering case

    The appeal was lodged by ML Ravi against the Madras High Court's ruling, which deferred the decision on Balaji's continuation in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet to the Chief Minister, particularly in his capacity as a Minister without portfolio.

    Supreme Court dismisses plea to oust Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji amid money laundering case AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Supreme Court rendered a decision on a plea seeking the ousting of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji from the State Cabinet, citing his involvement in a money laundering case. The apex court bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted a crucial aspect, emphasizing that a Governor lacks the authority to dismiss a Minister without the Chief Minister's recommendation.

    The court, upholding the Madras High Court's stance, declined to intervene in the matter, effectively dismissing the appeal contesting the High Court's decision. Expressing alignment with the High Court's verdict, the bench said, "We have perused the impugned judgment of the High Court and concur with the view taken. No interference is called for under Article 136."

    Parliament security breach: 5 of 6 accused agree for polygraph examination

    The appeal was lodged by ML Ravi against the Madras High Court's ruling, which deferred the decision on Balaji's continuation in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet to the Chief Minister, particularly in his capacity as a Minister without portfolio.

    The underlying plea in the High Court revolved around Balaji's tenure in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest, stemming from a money laundering case last year, implicated Balaji in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the Transport Minister in the AIADMK-led government between 2011 and 2015. Subsequently, Balaji switched allegiance to the DMK and assumed a ministerial role in 2021.

    New and familiar faces: AAP announces Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh, and ND Gupta for Rajya Sabha

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING 2 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai fetch Rs 2.01 crore and 3.28 lakh bid; 2 remain unsold snt

    BREAKING: 2 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai fetch Rs 2.01 crore and 3.28 lakh bid; 2 remain unsold

    Kerala: Youth who went missing during New Year celebration found dead in Goa; autopsy report out rkn

    Kerala: Youth who went missing during New Year celebration found dead in Goa; autopsy report out

    Karasevak Srikanth Poojary granted bail by Hubballi court in 31-year-old case vkp

    BREAKING: Karasevak Srikanth Poojary granted bail by Hubballi court in 31-year-old case

    Parliament security breach: 5 of 6 accused agree for polygraph examination AJR

    Parliament security breach: 5 of 6 accused agree for polygraph examination

    Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, probe underway

    Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, probe underway

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING 2 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai fetch Rs 2.01 crore and 3.28 lakh bid; 2 remain unsold snt

    BREAKING: 2 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai fetch Rs 2.01 crore and 3.28 lakh bid; 2 remain unsold

    Soha Ali Khan visits Melbourne Cricket Ground on father Mansoor Ali Khan's birth anniversary, shares pictures RKK

    Soha Ali Khan visits Melbourne Cricket Ground on father Mansoor Ali Khan's birth anniversary, shares pictures

    cricket Australia claims No. 1 Test ranking from India after a dominating series against Pakistan osf

    Australia claims No. 1 Test ranking from India after a dominating series against Pakistan

    MS Dhoni files criminal case against Arka sports company for being duped of Rs 15 crore vkp

    MS Dhoni files criminal case against Arka sports company for being duped of Rs 15 crore

    Australia to Canada: 7 countries with weird nick names ATG

    Australia to Canada: 7 countries with weird nick names

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon