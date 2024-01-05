Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parliament security breach: 5 of 6 accused agree for polygraph examination

    The Delhi Police had sought court permission to conduct polygraph tests for all the accused individuals, a move that received the consent of five out of the six suspects, excluding Neelam Azad.

    In the ongoing probe concerning the Parliament security breach, a pivotal turn surfaced as five out of the six arrested individuals involved in the incident agreed in a Delhi court to undergo polygraph tests, marking a significant development in the investigation.

    Before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, the accused individuals—Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat—expressed their agreement for the polygraph examinations. The court, in response, extended the police custody of all the accused by an additional eight days.

    This development follows a major security breach on December 13, 2023, during which Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D breached the security cordon, entering the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery.

    They released yellow gas and raised slogans before being subdued by MPs. Simultaneously, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad allegedly sprayed colored gas outside the Parliament premises, echoing slogans against dictatorship.

