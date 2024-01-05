New and familiar faces: AAP announces Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh, and ND Gupta for Rajya Sabha

It is reportedly said that the decision to nominate Maliwal is part of a strategic move, while Singh and Gupta's continued tenure aligns with the party's vision for representation in the Rajya Sabha.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday (January 5) revealed its nominations for the upcoming January 19 Rajya Sabha elections, bringing forth a mix of fresh and familiar faces for the Upper House of Parliament. In a move announced by the party's political affairs committee (PAC), Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, emerges as a first-time nominee, while Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta secure nominations for a second term.

It is reportedly said that the decision to nominate Maliwal is part of a strategic move, while Singh and Gupta's continued tenure aligns with the party's vision for representation in the Rajya Sabha.

Additionally, Sushil Kumar Gupta, whose current Rajya Sabha tenure is concluding this month, has expressed a keen interest in delving into electoral politics in Haryana later this year, indicating a shift in focus for the AAP.

Meanwhile, Singh, embroiled in legal proceedings related to a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has received permission from a local court. This allows him to fulfill the necessary formalities for his Rajya Sabha renomination. Special Judge MK Nagpal's ruling, following Singh's plea, facilitates his participation in the upcoming elections despite ongoing legal challenges.

The application filed by Singh sought authorization for signing nomination documents, crucial given the impending deadline for submission, ensuring his eligibility to contest in the upcoming polls.

