    'Stay vigilant': Indian embassy in UK issues advisory amid violent protests; urges travellers to be cautious

    The violence began last Tuesday following social media posts claiming the suspected attacker in Southport was a radical Islamist who had recently arrived in Britain and was known to intelligence services.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom on Tuesday (August 6) issued an advisory for Indian travellers, urging them to "stay vigilant" and exercise caution amid a wave of anti-immigration protests sweeping the country. These protests erupted after the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport last week, which has sparked violent protests by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, fueled by disinformation and inflammatory remarks from high-profile figures.

    The Indian High Commission in London said, "Indian travelers should be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while traveling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies and to avoid areas where protests are underway."

    The violence began last Tuesday following social media posts claiming the suspected attacker in Southport was a radical Islamist who had recently arrived in Britain and was known to intelligence services. However, police clarified that the 17-year-old suspect was born in Britain and they are not treating the incident as terrorism. The suspect's parents had moved to Britain from Rwanda.

    Protests, involving a few hundred people, have continued across the country, with shops looted and mosques and Asian-owned businesses attacked. Cars have been set on fire and unverified videos on social media have shown ethnic minorities being beaten. Police have arrested 378 people since the unrest began and have warned of "lengthy prison terms" for those found guilty of violent disorder.

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence and said that those targetting Muslim communities would face the "full force of the law." "Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest, it is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities," Starmer said on Monday after an emergency meeting with police and prison chiefs.

