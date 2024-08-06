Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh unrest: Sheikh Hasina's plane departs without her. Where is she? Check details

    Sheikh Hasina landed in India at Hindon airbase on Monday evening, where she was reportedly taken to a safe house. She will remain in India while plans for her future are being considered.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    A day after Sheikh Hasina fled to India following her forced resignation as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the plane that transported her to Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase on Tuesday (August 6) returned to Bangladesh without her. The C-130 J transport aircraft departed Hindon airbase at around 9 am, carrying seven military personnel back to its base in Bangladesh.

    Sheikh Hasina landed in India at Hindon airbase on Monday evening, where she was reportedly taken to a safe house. She will remain in India while plans for her future are being considered. According to reports, Hasina is expected to seek political asylum in London, with ongoing discussions between her and UK authorities.

    The situation has triggered significant activity within the Indian security apparatus. On Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the developments. Additionally, Hasina met with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, accompanied by senior military and intelligence officers, soon after her arrival.

    Sources indicate that Hasina is planning to meet her daughter, Saima Wazed, who resides in New Delhi and is working for the United Nations. This interaction is expected to take place during her stay in India.

    Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, Hasina's departure has led to unrest. Mobs attacked and vandalised her official residence, looting personal belongings and damaging a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's independence hero and Hasina's father. The chaos stems from ongoing student protests over government job quotas, which resulted in over 250 deaths among students and security personnel during weeks of violent clashes.

