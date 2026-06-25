FASTag Pass: Say Bye to Toll Queues with This Rs 350 Trick! Read Details
To fix the daily hassles at toll plazas, the Central Government has announced a new digital monthly pass. Now, people living nearby can get a monthly pass for just Rs. 350, making toll payments a breeze.
FASTag Monthly Pass
Why was this important decision taken?
Lakhs of people living near toll plazas have to cross them multiple times a day for work, education, or other essential needs. With the current system, they waste a lot of time paying toll fees repeatedly and waiting in queues. There were also many reports of arguments between locals and toll plaza staff. Keeping all these problems in mind, the government has created a system that is not only convenient for locals but also makes toll operations more transparent.
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What is the new digital pass system?
Once this rule is in place, you won't need any documents or physical coupons for the toll pass. The entire process will be linked to your FASTag. This means your vehicle's FASTag will now work as your monthly pass. You just need to recharge it with Rs. 350 to cross that one specific toll plaza. The whole system will be digital, so a record of every transaction will be available online.
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How can I get this pass?
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