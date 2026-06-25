Once this rule is in place, you won't need any documents or physical coupons for the toll pass. The entire process will be linked to your FASTag. This means your vehicle's FASTag will now work as your monthly pass. You just need to recharge it with Rs. 350 to cross that one specific toll plaza. The whole system will be digital, so a record of every transaction will be available online.

Varanasi gets first hub-and-spoke flight to connect globally via Delhi