    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav joins TMC's Martyrs' Day rally as Mamata Banerjee showcases post-poll strength (WATCH)

    Supporters of TMC began arriving from distant districts two days prior, settling into temporary camps set up across the city. Chief Minister Banerjee is expected to use this platform to outline the party's strategic blueprint on the national stage.

    Thousands gathered at Kolkata's Dharmatala on Sunday (July 21) for the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Martyrs' Day rally, marking the first public address by party chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee since her party's recent success in the Lok Sabha elections. The event also saw participation from prominent figures including TMC's second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

    Describing the rally as more than just a political event, Banerjee stressed that it was a tribute to the 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (motherland, soil, and people) of Bengal. "This gathering is to honor Bengal, safeguard its dignity, and protect the country," she declared.

    While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was invited, he was unable to attend due to being abroad. However, representatives from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) might also make an appearance.

    Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Kolkata ahead of the rally and met with Banerjee at her Kalighat residence. This year's rally is anticipated to focus on internal party reforms and preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, according to a senior TMC leader.

    The presence of leaders from the INDIA alliance, including Akhilesh Yadav, is seen as a strategic move to bolster the party's visibility and political clout. Following the rally, Banerjee and Yadav are expected to discuss the Opposition's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, set to commence on Monday.

    Historically, Mamata Banerjee has used the Martyrs' Day rally to set the Trinamool Congress’s agenda for the coming year, with past events even witnessing endorsements from her political adversaries, such as in 2018 when Somen Mitra joined the party.

