    'Conspiracy to murder Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal': AAP MP Sanjay Singh after L-G's 'food' charge

    He criticized the changing statements about Kejriwal's diet, noting that earlier reports suggested he was consuming high-sugar foods to affect his health adversely, while recent claims indicate he is intentionally reducing his food intake. Singh suggested these conflicting reports point to a deeper conspiracy to harm the Delhi Chief Minister.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday (July 21) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been imprisoned in Tihar Jail since March 21. Singh's remarks follow allegations made by Lt Governor VK Saxena, suggesting that the Delhi CM has been deliberately skipping meals to jeopardise his health.

    Addressing a press conference, Singh claimed that the BJP is manipulating Kejriwal's health conditions. "The BJP is messing with Arvind Kejriwal's health," Singh said. He criticized the changing statements about Kejriwal's diet, noting that earlier reports suggested he was consuming high-sugar foods to affect his health adversely, while recent claims indicate he is intentionally reducing his food intake. Singh suggested these conflicting reports point to a deeper conspiracy to harm the Delhi Chief Minister.

    AAP has reported that the Delhi CM has lost eight kilograms since being jailed, raising concerns about a potentially serious underlying health condition. Singh highlighted these weight changes and the recent communication from the LG's office as evidence of a sinister plot.

    According to the LG's office, Saxena expressed worry over Kejriwal's alleged non-consumption of prescribed medical diets and medications.

    The LG's communication referenced a report from Tihar Jail's Superintendent, which alleged that Kejriwal had willingly reduced his calorie intake despite having access to adequate home-cooked meals. The report also noted that Kejriwal had refused to take insulin before dinner on July 7.

    Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate had accused Kejriwal of consuming high-sugar foods to manipulate his blood sugar levels and secure medical bail. Although Kejriwal was granted bail by a lower court in the excise policy case, he remains in jail due to ongoing legal issues with the CBI. His lawyer informed the Delhi High Court that Kejriwal's blood sugar had dangerously dropped below 50 while he was sleeping.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
