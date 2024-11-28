Delhi air quality crisis: GRAP 4 measures to stay until Monday, says Supreme Court

Restrictions under GRAP-IV include a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi. Observing implementation lapses highlighted by court-appointed commissioners, the Supreme Court instructed CAQM to explore a hybrid approach combining measures from GRAP-IV and GRAP-III, if required.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 28) directed the continuation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures in Delhi until Monday, citing severe air quality levels in the national capital. However, restrictions on school operations have been exempted. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed concerns over a "serious lapse" in implementing GRAP-IV measures and declined to ease the emergency protocols.

The apex court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to convene a meeting and assess the feasibility of scaling down restrictions to GRAP-III or GRAP-II levels.

"CAQM will hold a meeting and come out with suggestions about moving from GRAP-IV to GRAP-III or GRAP-II. We also make it clear that it is not necessary to dispense with all measures under GRAP-IV," the bench said.

Restrictions under GRAP-IV include a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi. Observing implementation lapses highlighted by court-appointed commissioners, the Supreme Court instructed CAQM to explore a hybrid approach combining measures from GRAP-IV and GRAP-III, if required.

The court also demanded responses from Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) states on violations of GRAP-IV protocols, including non-compliance with the ban on heavy truck entry.

The bench urged CAQM to expedite disciplinary action against senior officials from police, government, and civic agencies found responsible for these violations. The matter will be reviewed again on Monday, December 2.

Addressing stubble burning, a significant contributor to Delhi's poor air quality, the Supreme Court criticised Punjab officials after media reports alleged they advised farmers to burn stubble post-4:00 PM to evade satellite detection. The court directed the Punjab government to take immediate action.

On Thursday at 5:30 pm, Delhi reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 325, categorised as "very poor" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

