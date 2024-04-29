Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Smriti Irani has finished Gandhi family': Amethi paanwala says Congress won't win again; WATCH viral video

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 9:27 PM IST

    A viral video originating from Amethi has sparked intense discussions about the changing political landscape of the region, as a local paanwala credits Union Minister Smriti Irani for what he claims to be the demise of the Gandhi family's influence in the area. In the video, the paanwala passionately asserts that the Congress party's stronghold in Amethi has been shattered by the BJP leader's commendable work, boldly proclaiming that the party will never reclaim its former glory in the constituency.

    Smriti Irani's filing of nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Monday, accompanied by a spirited roadshow and a display of support from prominent BJP leaders, has energized the political atmosphere in the region. The paanwala's endorsement of Irani's leadership resonates with a growing sentiment among locals who have witnessed firsthand the positive impact of her initiatives on the development and welfare of the constituency.

    "Smriti Irani will win from Amethi. Congress have not been here since 2019 so how will they know if she has done good work or not. He (Rahul Gandhi) left, but the one who came in his place (Smriti Irani) has done a lot of work here. She will win again," said the paanwala from Amethi.

    When asked about Rahul Gandhi's chances of winning Amethi Lok Sabha seat if he chooses to contest from there, the paanwala said, "It's very difficult."

    He further stated, "Smriti Irani has finished the Gandhi family. From where will they (Congress) win now? Revamping Rahul Gandhi's office doesn't mean he will win. Only the one who does good work for Amethi will win. He didn't do anything."

    Smriti Irani, joined by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several BJP officials, embarked on a 3-kilometer roadshow, commencing from the BJP office in Gauriganj, before submitting her candidacy papers today.

    The roadshow concluded approximately 200 meters away from the collectorate, following the directives of the district magistrate. Accompanying her were Uttar Pradesh minister Mayankashwar Sharan Singh and Irani's husband, Zubin Irani, actively engaged in the event.

    Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, Irani said, "With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I got the opportunity to serve Amethi five years ago. I could achieve in five years what was not possible in 50 years."

    Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represented Amethi from 2004 to 2019, Irani said, "There was a time when due to the missing MP, the farmers of Amethi had to face lathis for 15 years for fertiliser. But the prime minister freed the farmers from this serious problem by building a fertiliser centre in Amethi."

    "In Amethi, houses were provided to 1.14 lakh poor people, toilets were built for 4 lakh poor families which benefited 16 lakh people, 1.5 lakh houses got electricity connections and 4.20 lakh farmers are getting the benefit of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana," she said, listing the work done in her constituency.

    In 2019, Irani claimed victory in the Amethi constituency, traditionally a stronghold of the Congress, defeating Gandhi.

    As of now, the Congress has yet to reveal its candidate for the seat. However, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has advocated for fielding Gandhi in Amethi.

    Gandhi previously stated his readiness to adhere to any directives from his party.

    Amethi is scheduled for polling in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20th.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 9:27 PM IST
