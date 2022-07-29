Singapore govt withdraws its invitation, Delhi govt blames Centre for delay

The Delhi administration placed the responsibility on the Centre, claiming that both the nation and the city had been made to feel humiliated. On June 7, the LG received the dossier requesting the Centre's approval for the chief minister's visit; it was then returned on July 21.

The Singaporean government has withdrawn its invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the World Cities Summit 2022 because it can no longer accept any more additions to the plenary after the July 20 acceptance deadline has already passed, according to various media reports.

The Delhi administration placed the responsibility on the Centre, claiming that both the nation and the city had been made to feel humiliated. On June 7, the LG received the dossier requesting the Centre's approval for the chief minister's visit; it was then returned on July 21. Kejriwal also requested permission to attend the meeting in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal was invited to the World Cities Summit by Simon Wong, the Singaporean High Commissioner, last month.

The Delhi government said Thursday night that the Singapore visit's procedures needed to be finished by July 20. However, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena didn't respond to the suggestion until the next day, on July 21.

"On June 7, the paperwork pertaining to authorization to travel was delivered to the Lieutenant Governor. After nearly one and a half months of inactivity, the LG gave the file back on July 21. By that time, not only had there been significant delays, but the deadline for completing the necessary travel requirements, July 20, had also passed," read the declaration.

Apart from education and health, it is obvious that the Central government wanted to "prevent the Chief Minister from bragging about the world-class job done in Delhi" in the international arena.

Kejriwal accepted Simon Wong's invitation to the meeting in June after receiving it from the Singapore High Commissioner. He was supposed to speak at the Summit on August 1. He was not given permission. The Lieutenant Governor's reaction to the Delhi government's now-come request for permission was, "This is the mayor's programme; the Chief Minister should not get into it."

