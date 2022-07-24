'What did PM Modi want to prove,' asks AAP after raising allegations against Delhi Police

In photographs shared by the AAP on Twitter, posters of Kejriwal were ripped down, police were seen taking photos of the re-done decorations, and uniformed officers were seen protecting the event. The party asked, "What has PM Modi got to do with the program of Delhi govt? What is the desperation of Modi ji to paste his photo?"

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that on orders of the Prime Minister's Office, the Delhi police forcibly put the picture of PM Modi on the stage during Delhi government's event and threatened to arrest if it was removed. In photographs shared by the AAP on Twitter, posters of Kejriwal were ripped down, police were seen taking photos of the re-done decorations, and uniformed officers were seen protecting the event in huge numbers. The party further asked, "What did Modi ji want to prove by putting his picture in the program of Delhi government?"

According to reports, environment minister Gopal Rai claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre attempted to hijack the huge plantation ceremony at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary last night, with the Delhi Police putting up posters with photos of the Prime Minister at the scene. Rai told a press conference that the Delhi Police acted on orders from the Prime Minister's office.

The minister stated that Kejriwal was meant to attend the ceremony but chose not to. "A Kejriwal government function has been transformed into a PM Modi political event. The chief minister of Delhi and I have chosen not to participate in the show," Rai said.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a representative of PM Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were both scheduled to attend the event, he said, adding that all arrangements had been completed.

Saxena, who took office in May, has previously sought to stop Kejriwal's visit to Singapore for a government event and demanded a CBI inquiry into the capital's new liquor policy, accusing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of corruption.