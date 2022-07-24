Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What did PM Modi want to prove,' asks AAP after raising allegations against Delhi Police

    In photographs shared by the AAP on Twitter, posters of Kejriwal were ripped down, police were seen taking photos of the re-done decorations, and uniformed officers were seen protecting the event. The party asked, "What has PM Modi got to do with the program of Delhi govt? What is the desperation of Modi ji to paste his photo?"

    What did PM Modi want to prove asks AAP after raising allegations against Delhi Police gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that on orders of the Prime Minister's Office, the Delhi police forcibly put the picture of PM Modi on the stage during Delhi government's event and threatened to arrest if it was removed. In photographs shared by the AAP on Twitter, posters of Kejriwal were ripped down, police were seen taking photos of the re-done decorations, and uniformed officers were seen protecting the event in huge numbers. The party further asked, "What did Modi ji want to prove by putting his picture in the program of Delhi government?"

    While sharing another post on Twiiter, the party said, "What has PM Modi got to do with the program of Delhi government? What is the desperation of Modi ji to paste his photo?"

    According to reports, environment minister Gopal Rai claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre attempted to hijack the huge plantation ceremony at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary last night, with the Delhi Police putting up posters with photos of the Prime Minister at the scene. Rai told a press conference that the Delhi Police acted on orders from the Prime Minister's office.

    The minister stated that Kejriwal was meant to attend the ceremony but chose not to. "A Kejriwal government function has been transformed into a PM Modi political event. The chief minister of Delhi and I have chosen not to participate in the show," Rai said.

    Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a representative of PM Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were both scheduled to attend the event, he said, adding that all arrangements had been completed.

    Saxena, who took office in May, has previously sought to stop Kejriwal's visit to Singapore for a government event and demanded a CBI inquiry into the capital's new liquor policy, accusing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of corruption.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DK Shivakumar says ED summon to Sonia Gandhi unnecessary announces protest in Karnataka on July 26 gcw

    'It's harassment': Shivakumar on ED summon to Sonia, announces protest in Karnataka on July 26

    Kerala lottery result: Fifty-Fifty FF-9 draw today, winning numbers, prize money and more

    Kerala lottery result: Fifty-Fifty FF-9 draw today, winning numbers, prize money and more

    NEET dress code row REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas cut sleeves gcw

    After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, cut sleeves

    Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox 4th case registered in India gcw

    Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox; 4th case registered in India

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/2nd Test: Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Lankan to play so-ayh

    Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Sri Lankan to play so

    DK Shivakumar says ED summon to Sonia Gandhi unnecessary announces protest in Karnataka on July 26 gcw

    'It's harassment': Shivakumar on ED summon to Sonia, announces protest in Karnataka on July 26

    When Mithun Chakraborty thought of committing suicide; here's what 72-years-old actor revealed RBA

    When Mithun Chakraborty thought of committing suicide; here's what 72-years-old actor revealed

    Super sexy pictures of Jennifer Lopez A look at the 53 year old singer HOTTEST Instagram posts RBA

    Super sexy pictures of Jennifer Lopez: A look at the 53-year-old singer’s HOTTEST Instagram posts

    Atletico Madrid eyeing Antonio Griezmann sale to generate funds for signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United - Reports-ayh

    Atletico eyeing Griezmann sale to generate funds for signing Ronaldo from Man United - Reports

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon