    Arvind Kejriwal announces 'India's biggest shopping festival' in Delhi from Jan 28, 2023

    The festival would bring visitors from all over the country and the world to enjoy Delhi's culture, food, and shopping, and it will provide thousands of job possibilities, he added. Kejriwal further stated that the administration is in discussions with hotels and airlines to provide special packages to individuals who wish to visit Delhi during the time.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the national capital will hold the 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26 next year, making it the country's largest such event. The festival would bring visitors from all over the country and the world to enjoy Delhi's culture, food, and shopping, and it will provide thousands of job possibilities, he added.

    Kejriwal further stated that the administration is in discussions with hotels and airlines to provide special packages to individuals who wish to visit Delhi during the time.

    "It will be India's largest shopping event, and we plan to make it the largest in the world in the future years. Delhi will be dressed like a bride, and things will be heavily discounted," he said during an online conference. He stated that the event will contain displays on spirituality, wellness, health, and gaming, as well as many entertainment options.

    Also Read | MCD Elections: Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of hooliganism

    "There will be a spectacular opening and closing ceremony, as well as 200 concerts to delight the tourists. Special food walks will be conducted, with foreign and national establishments participating, because Delhi is recognised for its food," he added.

    He also said that the capital's economy will benefit greatly from this celebration. "It will be a tremendous chance for Delhi's businessmen to expand their operations. It will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase Delhi on a global scale. Thousands of jobs will be created," he said.

    Also read: 66 per cent hike, but Delhi MLAs are still among the lowest paid

    Earlier in the day, citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report indicating that the Delhi government was profitable, Kejriwal stated that the figures were the "greatest demonstration of its honesty." Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party's honesty has robbed opponents of sleep.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
