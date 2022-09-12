Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala killing: NIA conduct raids across north India to crackdown on gangsters

    On Sunday, the Punjab Police revealed links between one of the accused in the murder case and threat letter sent to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in June. More than 20 arrests have been made in the Moose Wala death probe so far.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a massive crackdown on gangsters, on Monday raided as many as 50 locations across north India. The raids are being conducted in coordination with local police forces at locations linked to various gangsters in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and adjoining areas.

    According to officials, the raids are against "organised terror gangs", involved in narco-terrorism, smuggling of arms, inter-gang rivalry and other illegal activities.

    Officials also said gangsters operating from both India and abroad had come on the radar of the anti-terror agency after investigation in some terror cases revealed a nexus between the gangsters and terrorists.

    Some gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi - the chief suspect in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, are also operating from prisons, they added. 

    Moreover, concerns over inter-gang rivalries have peaked following the death of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot dead near his home in Punjab's Mansa district.

    Recently, the Bollywood actor got a firearm licence after requesting one in response to recent death threats. In June, Salman and his father, Salim Khan, received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

    Since the threats, there have been rumours that Salman has upgraded to a Land Cruiser. It appears that the vehicle has armour and bulletproof glass.

