    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report

    Sidhu Moose Wala's family said that Balkaur Singh, the singer's father, received a threatening message on social media from a Pakistani phone number. The police are investigating the matter.

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    A day after the Punjab Police killed two criminals who were reportedly responsible for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in an encounter, the singer's father gave the Punjab Police gratitude on Thursday, July 21. These offenders died on Wednesday in an encounter that lasted about five hours and took place in a hamlet near Amritsar. 

    When Balkaur Singh arrived at the Amritsar public hospital, the remains of the murdered criminals Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were displayed to him.

    On Tuesday, July 19 a photo was uploaded to Sidhu Moosewala's official Instagram page's story section. This picture serves as an invitation to people who wish to visit Moose Wala's parents and pay their respects at their house. 

    The narrative was, "The parents of Sidhu Moose Wala had been absent from the hamlet for a while. It is urged that anyone expecting to meet them not be let down. Through the post, we shall update you."

    Three policemen and a journalist were also injured during the operation. Speaking briefly to reporters in Amritsar, Singh said, "Police did its action and I appreciate its work. It is just the beginning, and it is a long fight." 

    He said police action against criminals should continue. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The police held gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the "mastermind" behind the killing. According to the police, the singer's murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. 

