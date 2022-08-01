Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report)

Actor Salman Khan has received a licence to possess a gun. After reportedly receiving a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the actor allegedly filed for a firearms licence.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has got a firearm licence after requesting one in response to recent death threats, according to Mumbai police. In June, Salman and his father, Salim Khan, received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

Since the threats, there have been rumours that Salman has upgraded to a Land Cruiser. It appears that the vehicle has armour and bulletproof glass.

Vivek Phansalkar, the freshly appointed commissioner of the Mumbai Police, and Salman Khan have previously met in Phansalkar's office in south Mumbai. Salman said that the commissioner was a "old friend" and had praised him when he went to visit him, but it was later discovered that Salman had applied for a permit to possess guns.

Salman met the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil at the commissioner’s office. When reporters asked about the visit's purpose, the actor said, “He (police commissioner) is an old friend.”

This was why Salman didn't visit his admirers from his balcony on the occasion of Eid. According to reports, one of the security guards discovered the threatening message when Salim Khan was having a stroll while surrounded by security at the Bandstand. "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga," the message said (same fate as Sidhu Moosewala).

According to reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members assassinated the Punjabi singer.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has left his fans giddy with anticipation as he hinted that he and Anees Bazmee would soon start filming the No Entry sequel. During a press event in Mumbai, the Ek Tha Tiger actor recently praised Anees for directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has become a box office smash.

The director was there at the event as well. Salman invited Anees to the gathering, according to a source in the story, so that they could discuss the periods he wanted to set apart for No Entry Mein Entry.