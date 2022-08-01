Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report)

    Actor Salman Khan has received a licence to possess a gun. After reportedly receiving a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the actor allegedly filed for a firearms licence.

    Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan has got a firearm licence after requesting one in response to recent death threats, according to Mumbai police. In June, Salman and his father, Salim Khan, received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

    Since the threats, there have been rumours that Salman has upgraded to a Land Cruiser. It appears that the vehicle has armour and bulletproof glass.

    Also Read: RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this

    Vivek Phansalkar, the freshly appointed commissioner of the Mumbai Police, and Salman Khan have previously met in Phansalkar's office in south Mumbai. Salman said that the commissioner was a "old friend" and had praised him when he went to visit him, but it was later discovered that Salman had applied for a permit to possess guns.

    Salman met the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil at the commissioner’s office. When reporters asked about the visit's purpose, the actor said, “He (police commissioner) is an old friend.”

    This was why Salman didn't visit his admirers from his balcony on the occasion of Eid. According to reports, one of the security guards discovered the threatening message when Salim Khan was having a stroll while surrounded by security at the Bandstand. "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga," the message said (same fate as Sidhu Moosewala).
    According to reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members assassinated the Punjabi singer.

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan has left his fans giddy with anticipation as he hinted that he and Anees Bazmee would soon start filming the No Entry sequel. During a press event in Mumbai, the Ek Tha Tiger actor recently praised Anees for directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has become a box office smash. 

    Also Read: Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    The director was there at the event as well. Salman invited Anees to the gathering, according to a source in the story, so that they could discuss the periods he wanted to set apart for No Entry Mein Entry.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liger promotions Fan faints during Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday mall activity in Navi Mumbai drb

    Liger promotions: Fan faints during Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s mall activity in Navi Mumbai

    Watch Malaika Arora reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever drb

    Watch: Malaika Arora’s reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor’s ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever!

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this RBA

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points

    Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata RBA

    Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata

    Recent Stories

    football Amidst transfer saga Cristiano Ronaldo states 'happy to be back' Pele applauds Manchester United return snt

    Amidst transfer saga, Ronaldo states 'happy to be back'; Pele applauds Man United return

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10 here s how to pre-order your phone gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10; here's how to pre-order your phone

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl - adt

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl

    Sunday box office collection report Kiccha Sudeep Vikrant Rona Arjun Kapoor John Abraham Ek Villain Returns drb

    Sunday Box Office Report: 'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who won the ticket window battle?

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon