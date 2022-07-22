Is this the reason why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann landed in hospital?

Mann was at Sultanpur, Lodhi, on Sunday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the renovation of a reservoir known as Kali Bein. During the planting programme, he took a drink of water from that reservoir.

A video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sipping a glass of water directly from the Kali Bein stream in Sultanpur Lodhi city of Kapurthala district in the state has gone popular on social media, only days after he was treated to a private hospital in New Delhi for stomach ailment.

Mann was at Sultanpur, Lodhi, on Sunday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the renovation of a reservoir known as Kali Bein. During the planting programme, he took a drink of water from that reservoir. According to various sources, the chief minister began experiencing stomach pains on Tuesday as a result of this.

When Mann became unwell during the night, he was evacuated from the Chief Minister's house in Chandigarh to a private hospital in New Delhi, according to reports.

Despite the fact that the authorities had released photographs of Mann drinking from the Bein. Its video had also gone viral. According to the official release, the CM planted a seedling on the banks of Bein and drank water from the rivulet.

According to reports, Mann was released from the hospital on Thursday morning and made a speedy recovery, later that night meeting with top police officials to congratulate them on the operation against singer Sidhu Moosewala's accused killers. The CM also released a video message in which he promised a crime-free and drug-free Punjab.

Mann announced the commencement of a state-wide programme to clean Punjab's rivers and drains on July 17.

