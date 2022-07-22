Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is this the reason why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann landed in hospital?

    Mann was at Sultanpur, Lodhi, on Sunday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the renovation of a reservoir known as Kali Bein. During the planting programme, he took a drink of water from that reservoir.

    Is this the reason why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann landed in hospital gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 6:44 PM IST

    A video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sipping a glass of water directly from the Kali Bein stream in Sultanpur Lodhi city of Kapurthala district in the state has gone popular on social media, only days after he was treated to a private hospital in New Delhi for stomach ailment.

    Mann was at Sultanpur, Lodhi, on Sunday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the renovation of a reservoir known as Kali Bein. During the planting programme, he took a drink of water from that reservoir. According to various sources, the chief minister began experiencing stomach pains on Tuesday as a result of this.

    Also Read | Won't contest next Karnataka election, announces Yediyurappa; son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura

    When Mann became unwell during the night, he was evacuated from the Chief Minister's house in Chandigarh to a private hospital in New Delhi, according to reports. 

    Despite the fact that the authorities had released photographs of Mann drinking from the Bein. Its video had also gone viral. According to the official release, the CM planted a seedling on the banks of Bein and drank water from the rivulet.

    According to reports, Mann was released from the hospital on Thursday morning and made a speedy recovery, later that night meeting with top police officials to congratulate them on the operation against singer Sidhu Moosewala's accused killers. The CM also released a video message in which he promised a crime-free and drug-free Punjab.

    Mann announced the commencement of a state-wide programme to clean Punjab's rivers and drains on July 17.

    Also Read | Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the to-be wife of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann?

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 6:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yediyurappa to not contest next Karnataka election son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura gcw

    Won't contest next Karnataka election, announces Yediyurappa; son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura

    Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee This isn t time for whataboutery ego or anger gcw

    'This isn't time for whataboutery, ego or anger': Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee

    Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala 3rd case in India state govt issues SOP gcw

    Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala, 3rd case in India; SOPs issued

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar dangerous manoeuvre advises restraint watch gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar's 'dangerous manoeuvre', advises restraint

    Recent Stories

    Yediyurappa to not contest next Karnataka election son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura gcw

    Won't contest next Karnataka election, announces Yediyurappa; son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura

    Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee This isn t time for whataboutery ego or anger gcw

    'This isn't time for whataboutery, ego or anger': Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee

    National Film Awards 2022 complete list of winners drb

    National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip Motorola X30 Pro on August 2 Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip, Motorola X30 Pro on August 2? Here's what reports suggest

    View Indian Rupee Vs US Dollar: Can India manage the currency turmoil?

    Indian Rupee Vs US Dollar: Can India manage the currency turmoil?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon