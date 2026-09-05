Shopian Police arrested seven people for allegedly trying to sell a fake meteorite stone, or 'Trath Gola'. Authorities seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and the stone. An FIR has been lodged, and police have warned the public about such scams.

In a significant action, Shopian Police have apprehended seven persons in connection with a suspicious transaction involving a so-called “Trath Gola”, which was allegedly being projected as a rare and valuable meteorite stone. The apprehended individuals were brought to Police Station Heerpora for questioning and further legal proceedings. They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Safeeruddin Mir, Abdul Rashid Kirmani, Mohammad Shafi Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bakloo, Arshid Ahmad Wani and Syed Gulzar Ahmad.

During the preliminary enquiry, Police recovered Rs 5,00,000 in cash from the spot along with a box containing a stone, which was allegedly being represented as a rare and valuable “Trath Gola”/meteorite. Moreover, two vehicles were also brought to Police Station Heerpora for further examination, according to officials.

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

In connection with the incident, an FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered in Police Station Heerpora and further investigation is underway to establish the complete facts and circumstances surrounding the transaction.

Police Issue Public Advisory

The Shopian Police issued a stern advisory to the general public, warning them against falling victim to fraudulent schemes involving so-called rare, precious, or "meteorite" stones. According to an official statement, authorities have observed deceptive claims regarding the value of these objects.

Citizens are urged to verify the authenticity and actual market value of such items through competent authorities before entering into any financial transactions. Reiterating its commitment to public safety, the Shopian Police stated that strict legal action will be initiated against individuals found involved in these deceptive practices. (ANI)