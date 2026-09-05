The MCD felicitated 87 teachers and principals on Teachers' Day, announcing 'Nigam Shree Vidyalayas'. At a separate event, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honoured 118 teachers, highlighting a Rs 19,148 crore budget for education in 2026-27.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) felicitated 87 educators, including four principals and 83 teachers, on Teachers’ Day at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre. Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi attended the ceremony. Malhotra said teachers play a key role in shaping the future of students and the nation. He urged educators to help children keep pace with new technologies and skills and ensure they continue their education beyond primary classes. The MCD announced 24 ‘Nigam Shree Vidyalayas’ across its 12 zones, which will serve as mentor schools for nearby municipal schools. A ‘Mini League’ for Under-9 and Under-11 students will also be launched to identify cricket and football talent.

Mayor Wahi said around 20-21 lakh children in Delhi are aged between 5 and 10 years, with nearly 30 per cent studying in MCD schools. He highlighted improvements such as smart classrooms and announced the ‘Sahbhagita Initiative’ to boost technology-driven education and parental participation. The Education Department’s annual booklet ‘Unnayan’ was also released.

Delhi Govt Felicitates 118 Teachers

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday felicitated 118 teachers for their outstanding contribution to education at the 'Shikshak Mahakumbh - State Teachers Awards 2026' held at Thyagaraj Stadium on Teachers' Day. The awardees included 20 heads of schools and 69 teachers from Delhi Government and MCD schools, besides educators from three CM Shri Schools. Librarians, special educators and sports teachers were also among those honoured.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said teachers are the foundation of a developed society, and their role extends beyond classroom teaching to shaping students' values, confidence and sense of responsibility. Gupta said the Delhi government has allocated Rs 19,148 crore for education in the 2026-27 financial year and is focusing on strengthening school infrastructure and technology-driven learning. She highlighted the setting up of 170 modern language laboratories across 70 CM Shri Schools and 100 other government schools as part of efforts to enhance learning facilities.

Significance of Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar and teacher whose legacy continues to be honoured through the day dedicated to educators across the country.