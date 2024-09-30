SHOCKER! Drunk men in car mows down, drags and kills Delhi cop

In West Delhi's Nangloi, Constable Sandeep Malik, 30, died after being chased and deliberately hit by two inebriated men, Rajnish and Dharmender, following an altercation over drinking in a railway yard parking lot. Police arrested Rajnish, but conflicting narratives surround the case's true motive.

A shocking incident unfolded in West Delhi's Nangloi on Sunday at 2:15 am, resulting in the death of 30-year-old policeman Constable Sandeep Malik. While patrolling on a bike, Malik confronted two inebriated men, Rajnish and Dharmender, drinking inside their car, a Wagon R, in a railway yard parking lot. After an altercation, the duo allegedly chased and deliberately hit Malik, dragging him for over 30 feet before crushing him against a stationary vehicle.



The police registered a murder case and arrested Rajnish, seizing the car. However, the initial police diary entry suggests a different motive, involving a liquor supplier named Jangra pressuring Malik to "get work done." Police refuted a "mafia angle," but didn't explain the diary entry's contents.

Sandeep, dressed in civilian clothes due to increased burglaries, spotted a suspiciously parked car in the railway parking lot and confronted the occupants, Dharmender and Rajnish, who were drinking inside.

An altercation ensued after Sandeep instructed them to leave, which led to Dharmender becoming enraged. The suspects drove ahead, and Sandeep pursued them on his motorcycle. Upon exiting the area, they waited for Sandeep outside Veena Enclave and deliberately ran him over, dragging him 30 feet before crushing him against another vehicle.

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the suspects' car halting and waiting for Malik before running him over without provocation. Malik succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Sonia Hospital and then shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives.



The case remains murky, with conflicting narratives. Police claim the attack was deliberate, while the diary entry hints at a deeper connection. Police sources said they will be able to comment only after the second suspect is arrested and interrogated.Further investigation is needed to unravel the truth, with sources indicating the probe may be handed over to the crime branch.

