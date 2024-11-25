Business

NTPC IPO Allotment Status Check

Check your NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status

Strong gains in the stock market

The stock market opened strongly on Monday, November 25, 2024

NTPC Green Energy IPO

Good news for investors who applied for the NTPC Green Energy IPO last week

NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Date

The allotment date for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is Monday, November 25, 2024

Where to check NTPC IPO Allotment

Check the IPO status on the BSE website or the official registrar KFin Technologies website

NTPC Green Energy Listing

According to Investorgain.com, the IPO GMP is ₹4 per share on November 25

NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment

Check the NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status on the registrar's website

How to check NTPC IPO Allotment

Check status on bseindia.com by selecting Equity, issue name, and entering application number

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

