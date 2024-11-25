Business
Check your NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status
The stock market opened strongly on Monday, November 25, 2024
Good news for investors who applied for the NTPC Green Energy IPO last week
The allotment date for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is Monday, November 25, 2024
Check the IPO status on the BSE website or the official registrar KFin Technologies website
According to Investorgain.com, the IPO GMP is ₹4 per share on November 25
Check the NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status on the registrar's website
Check status on bseindia.com by selecting Equity, issue name, and entering application number
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing