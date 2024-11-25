Russia braces EXTREME cold at minus 67 degrees; Oymyakon, Siberia freezes

Life in Siberia, Russia has come to a standstill at -67°C. The village of Oymyakon is covered in snow, even thermometers have malfunctioned. Animals are also suffering from the extreme cold

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

The impact of winter is increasing in various countries including America and South Africa. People are helpless in the face of snowfall and cold, and now Russia's name has been added to this list where life is coming to a standstill at minus 67 degrees Celsius

article_image2

Many horrific pictures of the intensity of winter have emerged from Russia, one of which will shock you. Looking at the situation here, you would think it is just like the Ice Age. Hair is frozen. Ice has frozen on the tip of the nose, ice has frozen on the face, even the eyelids have turned white

article_image3

You can imagine how much havoc this constant snowfall is wreaking on people. This time the weather has rendered people helpless in Russia. Siberia in Russia is currently facing heavy snowfall and the situation in some areas is such that everything has turned to ice

article_image4

These tragic pictures have emerged from the village of Oymyakon in Siberia, where the mercury has dropped to minus 67 degrees. They are either trapped in their homes and those who have come out are in this condition. People in Russia are helpless against the cold

article_image5

Residents here are sharing pictures on social media which are enough to show what the situation is like. However, this torture of temperature is also happening on animals. Where crocodiles in the river have turned into ice due to the cold

article_image6

The picture is such that even the thermometers used to measure mercury have been damaged. Life has come to a standstill in the village of Oymyakon in Siberia, facing minus 67 degrees Celsius. Ice has frozen on the faces of people coming out of their houses, while animals and birds are in trouble due to this snowfall

article_image7

The situation here is so bad that many thermometers installed to measure temperature have broken. Usually, thermometers can record mercury up to minus 50 degrees, but these thermometers cannot even withstand minus 67 degrees

article_image8

Just a few days ago, the mercury level in the village of Oymyakon was recorded at 62 degrees, currently the coldest village in the world. In India, schools and colleges close when the temperature drops below 10 degrees

article_image9

In Oymyakon, schools remain open even at minus 40 degrees Celsius, but after the torture of minus 67 degrees, the schools were also closed

article_image10

And the police have instructed parents not to let their children go outside the house. This is the same picture not only in the village of Oymyakon in Yakutia, but in many places in Russia at this time

article_image11

Even in Magadan, the minus 65 temperature is creating problems for people. Everything is wrapped in a white sheet and life has come to a standstill

