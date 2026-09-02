Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved ₹1,183.11 crore under PM-RKVY and Krishonnati Yojana for Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura to boost farmer income and expand modern agricultural technologies.

Carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar (Self-Reliant) and Prosperous Farmer' on the ground, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting with the Agriculture Ministers and senior officials of five states--Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura.

During the meeting, Chouhan approved the release of the second 'mother sanction' totalling ₹1,183.11 crore under the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana' (PM-RKVY) and 'Krishonnati Yojana' (KY) to increase farmers' income, reduce farming costs, and expand modern technologies in agriculture, as per the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare press release.

Team India for Farmers' Welfare

Speaking via video conferencing, Chouhan stated that farmers are the soul of our country and the backbone of its economy. The Central and State Governments are working together as 'Team India' to ensure that water, advanced seeds, mechanisation, and modern digital facilities reach every field. Expressing satisfaction over the implementation of schemes and the utilisation of funds by the states, he assured that there would be no shortage of resources or financial assistance in the interest of farmers. The meeting was attended by Union Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Atish Chandra, along with respective State Agriculture Ministers and senior departmental officials.

State-wise Fund Allocation

Andhra Pradesh: ₹409.40 Crore

Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned a second instalment of ₹409.40 crore in total, comprising ₹296.09 crore under PM-RKVY and ₹113.31 crore under the Krishonnati Yojana. State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu attended the meeting. Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh praised the state's stellar performance in 'Per Drop More Crop' (PDMC) and agricultural mechanisation, the release added.

Tamil Nadu: ₹355.88 Crore

A total amount of ₹355.88 crore (PM-RKVY: ₹251.79 crore, Krishonnati Yojana: ₹104.09 crore) was released to Tamil Nadu. State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Thiru R. Vinoth participated in the meeting. Work undertaken in the state regarding micro-irrigation and oilseeds production (NMEO-Oilseeds) was highlighted.

Odisha: ₹219.65 Crore

Approval of ₹219.65 crore (PM-RKVY: ₹117.94 crore, Krishonnati Yojana: ₹101.71 crore) was given to Odisha. State Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo participated in the review meeting. The effective utilisation of funds in agricultural mechanisation (SMAM) and agricultural extension by the state was appreciated.

Uttarakhand: ₹106.67 Crore

The hill state of Uttarakhand was allocated ₹106.67 crore (PM-RKVY: ₹65.78 crore, Krishonnati Yojana: ₹40.89 crore) to promote agricultural infrastructure and organic/natural farming. State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi was present. The state shared notable progress in the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and horticulture (MIDH), the release added..

Tripura: ₹91.51 Crore

Prioritising the development of the Northeast, an amount of ₹91.51 crore (PM-RKVY: ₹36.51 crore, Krishonnati Yojana: ₹55.00 crore) was sanctioned for Tripura, which will strengthen the Bamboo Mission, Oil Palm cultivation, and agricultural mechanisation in the state.

Key Objectives of Financial Approval

This financial approval, granted by Chouhan, will ensure: Water conservation and increased yields, alongside subsidies on modern equipment for small farmers under Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM); Soil testing and transparent digital services; Crop diversification to ensure higher profits in farmers' pockets.

Chouhan urged all states to swiftly execute these funds on the ground so that the benefits of the schemes reach every eligible Annadatta promptly. (ANI)