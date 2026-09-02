Students of Jamia Millia Islamia, led by AISA, protested an alleged spot registration admission scam and the suspension of activists. They gheraoed the DSW's office, demanding an inquiry and revocation of the campus ban on student leaders.

Jamia Students Protest Admission Irregularities

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday gheraoed the office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW), protesting against an alleged spot registration admission scam and the subsequent suspension of student activists. The protest march was jointly organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA) alongside several other student bodies, including AIRSO, DISSC, Fraternity Movement, MSF, NSUI, SFI, and SIO. According to AISA, the rally began from the Hygienic Canteen and culminated in a gherao at the DSW office, where students sought a face-to-face meeting with the DSW.

According to student representatives, the protest was called to raise concerns over alleged corruption and irregularities in the university's spot registration admissions. They alleged that when students initially staged a peaceful protest to question the administration over the issue, the university responded by allegedly banning them from entering the campus. Student leaders condemned the administration's actions, describing them as dictatorial and claiming that the university is attempting to silence students to cover up its failures rather than rectifying the admission process.

Demands for Inquiry and Revocation of Ban

Outlining their key demands, the protesting student organisations called for the immediate resignation of the Controller of Examinations for allowing the failure to occur, along with a fair, transparent, and high-level inquiry into the spot registration admission scam. They further demanded the immediate revocation of the campus ban imposed on the protesting students.

In its release, AISA stated that the student community would not be intimidated, adding that their united struggle will intensify if these demands are not addressed by the administration.

AISA Demands NTA Dissolution Over UGC-NET Errors

Earlier, the All India Students' Association (AISA) on August 17 demanded the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the agency announced re-examination of English, Commerce and Sociology UGC-NET exams amid multiple errors in the papers. AISA alleged that the Sociology paper was leaked, which led to its cancellation. Terming it a criminal act, the student organisation demanded accountability.

The organisation called for action against those involved in the irregularities. It also took a swipe at the Centre, which brought in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, which increased the jail term and fine for examination-related offences. "No matter what the government says, the cancellation of the paper clearly proves the allegations of students that came up during the sociology exam that the paper got leaked are true, and so is the case with other papers. We immediately demand a whole inquiry, and all the people associated with the setting of the paper and involved in the examination and paper be immediately sacked and punished, and the new law that the government said is going to stop paper leaks--we want action to be taken under that, and we want to see how fast-track the government is going to take action and punish them," AISA stated. (ANI)