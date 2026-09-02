The Himachal Pradesh government introduced the State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to tighten financial control and implement merit-based recruitment via HPPSC in state-funded universities, citing instances of financial mismanagement.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the state Assembly, proposing stricter financial oversight and a transparent, merit-based recruitment system in state universities substantially funded through government grants-in-aid.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the existing Himachal Pradesh State Universities Act, under which various state universities receive substantial financial support from the government for their academic, research and administrative activities. According to the Bill, instances of financial mismanagement and lack of financial discipline have come to the government's notice, making it necessary to strengthen the financial governance framework of these institutions and ensure greater accountability.

Key Financial Governance Provisions

A key provision of the Bill proposes that the Finance Committee of every state university will be headed by the Secretary (Finance) to the state government. The Bill further provides that all matters involving financial implications will have to be placed before the Finance Committee. These will include the creation, upgradation and filling of posts, framing or amendment of recruitment and promotion rules, and revision of pay, allowances and other service conditions of employees having financial implications. The recommendations of the Finance Committee will then be considered by the respective Executive Council or Board, which will submit the matter, along with its recommendations, to the state government for consideration and approval.

Overhauling the Recruitment Process

The proposed amendments also seek to overhaul the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff in state universities. Under the proposed framework, such appointments will be made through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, as applicable, in accordance with existing laws.

Stated Objectives of the Bill

The government said the amendments are aimed at strengthening financial discipline, institutional governance and accountability, ensuring proper utilisation of public funds and establishing a transparent and credible recruitment system in state universities. The Bill seeks to achieve these objectives by bringing greater government oversight over financial decisions while introducing a formal mechanism for merit-based recruitment. (ANI)