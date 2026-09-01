HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the Mukhya Mantri SAHARA Yojana, which now has a dedicated online portal. 4,050 beneficiaries have been moved to the new system, which provides financial aid to those suffering from fatal diseases.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and reviewed the implementation of various welfare schemes, including the Mukhya Mantri SAHARA Yojana.

Online Portal for SAHARA Yojana

During the meeting, it was informed that to ensure efficient, transparent and hassle-free implementation of the scheme, the department has developed a dedicated online software application. As part of the transition to the new system, 4,050 active and eligible beneficiaries have been successfully migrated to the online platform, a release said.

It was further informed that Aadhaar-based e-KYC of 3,958 beneficiaries has been completed through the portal. Consequently, financial assistance for 3,723 beneficiaries for July 2026 has been disbursed so far. A total of 4,143 new applications have been received through the e-Kalyan Portal so far. These applications are being processed and sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of the scheme. The online portal developed by the department is now live and available in the public domain. Eligible and needy applicants can submit their applications online through the e-Kalyan Portal to avail the benefits under the Mukhya Mantri SAHARA Yojana.

About Mukhya Mantri SAHARA Yojana

The Chief Minister said that the SAHARA Yojana aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to persons belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) and economically weaker families who are suffering from certain specified fatal diseases. The scheme also provides support to their attendants, thereby helping reduce the financial distress and hardships faced by families during prolonged medical treatment.

Budget and Directives

He said that a budget provision of Rs 20.01 crore has been made for the current financial year, against which an expenditure of Rs 4.46 crore has been incurred so far. Sukhu directed the department to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach all eligible beneficiaries in a transparent, timely and hassle-free manner, with special focus on needy families facing financial difficulties due to prolonged medical treatment.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretary C.P. Verma, Director ESOMSA Sumit Kimta, Director Women, Child Development Pankaj Lalit and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)