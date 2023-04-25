Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Serious allegations': Supreme Court issues notice on wrestlers' plea seeking FIR against WFI chief

    The top court was initially of the view that the plea of the women wrestlers may be listed for hearing on Friday. However, after hearing some arguments from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter, it decided to take up the case straightaway.

    Serious allegations Supreme Court issues notice on wrestlers plea seeking FIR against WFI chief AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 25) issued notices to the Delhi government and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying these are serious allegations requiring its consideration.

    The top court was initially of the view that the plea of the women wrestlers may be listed for hearing on Friday. However, after hearing some arguments from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter, it decided to take up the case straightaway.

    Don't implement decision to scrap 4% Muslims quota till May 9: Supreme Court directs Karnataka govt

    The bench also said that a remedy to approach police is available under Section 156 (police officers' power to investigate cognisable cases) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. "What are the charges," the bench asked.

    Sibal alleged that seven wrestlers, including a minor, have made alleged sexual harassment allegations but no FIR has been lodged so far despite the law being very clear on this aspect.

    "These are women wrestlers...There are seven which include a minor. There is a committee report which has not been made public. And no FIR is registered," he said.

    Referring to judgements, the senior lawyer said even a police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering an FIR in an offence of this nature. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi gears up for campaign, to hold rally in Uttara Kannada on April 29

    Taking note of the submissions, the bench said, There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court.

    The identity of the petitioners shall be redacted. Only the redacted petition shall be made available in the public domain. Issue notice. Returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve the NCT Delhi. The complaints which form a part of an attachment in sealed cover shall again be re-sealed and shall be paced again together with the ...plea, the bench ordered.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SC directs Karnataka government's decision scrapping 4% quota of Muslims will not be implemented till May 9 AJR

    Don't implement decision to scrap 4% Muslims quota till May 9: Supreme Court directs Karnataka govt

    PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram

    India sees drop in infections, reports 6,660 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours AJR

    India sees drop in infections, reports 6,660 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    Actor cheated on pretext of securing Hollywood web series, 2 caught for using her as drug mule

    Actor cheated on pretext of securing Hollywood web series, 2 caught for using her as drug mule

    PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,200 cr today anr

    PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,200 cr today

    Recent Stories

    Oscar 2024: Date, time, nominations, where and how to watch LIVE streaming ADC

    Oscar 2024: Date, time, nominations, where and how to watch LIVE streaming

    Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted looking 'mushy' on their dinner date - WATCH vma

    Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted looking 'mushy' on their dinner date - WATCH

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Virat Kohli, RCB players fined again for slow over-rate during IPL clash against RR-ayh

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, RCB players fined again for slow over-rate during IPL clash against RR

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Malaika Arora reveals secret about boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, says he can't even make tea ADC

    Malaika Arora reveals secret about boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; read some interesting details

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon