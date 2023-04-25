Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don't implement decision to scrap 4% Muslims quota till May 9: Supreme Court directs Karnataka govt

    The Karnataka government has again assured that no admissions or appointments will take place on the basis of this government order till May 9.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 25) adjourned till May 9 the hearing on plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to scrap 4 percent OBC reservation for Muslims. The state government has again assured that no admissions or appointments will take place on the basis of this government order till May 9.

    Earlier, the Karnataka government had sought an adjournment and assured a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna that no fresh appointments or admissions would be made based on Karnataka's order scrapping the reservation for Muslims till the next date of hearing.

    The state government had also informed the top court that no admissions or appointments will take place on the basis of a government order scrapping the OBC reservation for Muslims till April 18.

    The assurance was given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to the apex court which listed the matter for further hearing on April 18. 

    The bench had also issued notice to the state government and others on the pleas and asked them to file a reply. During the hearing last week, the apex court opined that it seemed that the government order is based on "fallacious presumptions".

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
