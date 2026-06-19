A Delhi-based man has sparked a fresh debate over Bengaluru's controversial rental practices after revealing how a friend was asked to pay nearly Rs 2.8 lakh upfront just to move into a flat in India's tech capital.

A Delhi-based man has sparked a fresh debate over Bengaluru's controversial rental practices after revealing how a friend was asked to pay nearly Rs 2.8 lakh upfront just to move into a flat in India's tech capital. Paritsh Sharrma shared the incident on X, describing his shock after what appeared to be a suitable rental property in Bengaluru.

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According to the post, the flat carried a monthly rent of Rs 40,000. However, the property owner allegedly demanded a six-month security deposit worth Rs 2.4 lakh in addition to Rs 40,000 as brokerage charges, taking the total upfront cost to almost Rs 2.8 lakh.

Questioning the practice, Sharrma wrote, "Can someone explain the logic behind a 6-month deposit? I haven't seen this as a normal practice in any other major city."

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He also raised concerns about tenants not always receiving their full security deposits after vacating properties, arguing that Bengaluru's rental market seemed "too hyped."

The post quickly gained traction, triggering a discussion among social media users. Many pointed out that hefty security deposits have long been a defining feature of Bengaluru's housing market, particularly in areas with high demand from the city's large workforce.

A user wrote, “6 months is very less. Many owners ask for 11 months rent as deposit.”

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Another user commented, “He is being nice, deposit to 10 month ka bhi hota hai BLR mai”

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