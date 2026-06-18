A Bengaluru resident humorously compared Indian apartment complexes to independent nations complete with governments, opposition parties, bureaucracies and even their own legislative assemblies operating through WhatsApp groups.

Dipika Jaikishan, a Bengaluru resident, grabbed attention online after humorously comparing Indian apartment complexes to independent nations complete with governments, opposition parties, bureaucracies and even their own legislative assemblies operating through WhatsApp groups. Her observation sparked conversation about the growing influence of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and the power dynamics that often dominate life inside gated communities.

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"At this point, Indian apartment complexes aren't residential communities. They're sovereign nations. They have their own government, opposition parties, bureaucracy, law enforcement, and a Parliament that meets exclusively on WhatsApp," wrote Jaikishan in an X post.

Highlighting the peculiar nature of apartment politics, she noted how residents who rarely participate in broader electoral processes often become deeply invested in internal society elections and committee positions.

"The RWA President has more visibility than some MLAs. People who haven't voted in a state election in years will spend three weeks passionately debating the position of Treasurer," she said, adding, "Every issue becomes a constitutional crisis. Dogs. Parking. Fire exits. GAIL gas lines. Swimming pool timings."

The post humorously captured the extraordinary intensity with which routine community matters are debated, often transforming mundane issues into heated standoffs and prolonged arguments.

“The intensity suggests we're negotiating a peace treaty rather than discussing maintenance charges. Honestly, the spirit of democracy is alive and well. It just moved into gated communities.”

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What started as satire quickly evolved into a broader discussion about RWAs, with many users arguing that the quest for authority and influence often overshadows practical problem-solving within housing societies.

The comments section filled with relatable anecdotes and sharp observations from residents across the country.