The Supreme Court cautioned against making unsubstantiated claims about vaccines while hearing a PIL on the Centre's HPV drive. The petitioner withdrew the plea after the bench warned against derailing a public health programme.

The Supreme Court on Thursday cautioned against making unsubstantiated claims about vaccines, saying such assertions could undermine a public health programme, while hearing a PIL challenging aspects of the Centre’s HPV vaccination drive for adolescent girls.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the plea filed by Universal Health Organisation.

The petitioner’s counsel clarified that the PIL did not oppose vaccination but raised concerns over the implementation of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) programme, including monitoring of adverse events, informed consent, disclosure of risks and the absence of a specific vaccine injury compensation mechanism.

The bench warned the petitioner that it would make strong observations if the plea was pressed further, stressing that a public health programme should not be derailed on the basis of claims unsupported by adequate scientific research. The apex court also observed that existing laws governing compensation would apply in cases where an adverse effect was established.

Following the Court’s observations, the petitioner sought to withdraw the PIL, and the matter was accordingly withdrawn.

Centre's HPV Vaccination Programme

The Centre’s HPV vaccination programme, launched earlier this year, aims to protect adolescent girls against HPV infections and reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. (ANI)