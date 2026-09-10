ICMR has clarified misleading media reports on flu vaccines, stating they were based on a two-month-old note. It confirmed vaccine availability, noting both Northern and Southern Hemisphere versions are effective against the current H1N1 strain.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has taken note of a few media reports carrying misleading information regarding its recommendations on seasonal influenza vaccination. The reports appear to be based on an ICMR note for medical practitioners on Influenza issued around two months ago. The note was intended to provide clinical guidance to medical practitioners and does not represent any new or recent advisory issued by ICMR.

ICMR Clarifies Vaccine Recommendations

ICMR recommended that the Northern Hemisphere vaccine is preferable. However, if unavailable, the Southern Hemisphere Vaccine can be taken, as both are effective against the current circulating strain of H1N1.

Vaccine Availability and Recommendations

Regarding the claim that flu shots are not available, we want to clarify that appropriate seasonal influenza vaccines (including Northern Hemisphere Vaccine) are available in India through leading pharmacies and may be taken voluntarily, particularly by individuals belonging to vulnerable groups.

Seasonal influenza vaccination is recommended particularly for individuals at higher risk of severe illness, including elderly persons, pregnant women, persons with underlying comorbidities and immunocompromised individuals.

A Note to Media Organisations

ICMR advises media organisations to report its scientific guidance accurately and in the appropriate context.

ICMR recommendations on seasonal influenza vaccination are based on applicable WHO guidance and prevailing scientific evidence. (ANI)