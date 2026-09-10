BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleged the Telangana government suspended his party's MLAs to stop them from questioning a Rs 200-crore land deal involving a firm linked to CM Revanth Reddy’s brother. He demanded a probe by ED, IT, and CBI.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that the Telangana government suspended BRS MLAs from the Assembly to prevent them from raising questions over an alleged Rs 200-crore land deal involving a company linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother.

“They needed an excuse to expel us because they knew we would raise all these issues,” KTR said, alleging that the BRS legislators were raising questions on behalf of the people.

KTR told ANI the party was preparing to question the Congress government over its “420 false promises” and the alleged allocation of valuable land to a company linked to the Chief Minister’s family.

Allegations Over Land Allotment

“They knew that we would raise questions on this matter. That is why they suspended us, and that is why we have come directly to the very land that was allotted to the shell company of the Chief Minister's brother today,” KTR said.

He questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the alleged land allocation and asked whether similar benefits would be extended to young entrepreneurs. “Today, if any youth in Telangana starts a company with a capital of Rs 1 lakh, will you also give them land worth Rs 200 crore?” he asked.

KTR also alleged that Revanth Reddy’s brother, Anumula Kondal Reddy, had established an aerospace and defence company and entered into an alliance with an Israeli innovation company before receiving five acres of land.

KTR Questions Rahul Gandhi

He further questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue and linked it to the Congress government's “Indiramma Rajyam” slogan. “Does 'Indiramma Rajyam' mean making all your brothers, sisters, and relatives rich and wealthy? Is that the main principle of your Indiramma Rajyam?” he said.

Demand for Central Agency Probe

The BRS leader demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department, and the CBI into the alleged land transaction. “If the BJP is sincere, if the BJP truly wants to act on this, there must immediately be an investigation by the ED, IT, and CBI. Everything must come out into the open,” KTR said.

Context of MLA Suspensions

His remarks came amid a political confrontation in the Telangana Assembly, where more than 20 BRS MLAs were suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting proceedings and raising slogans.

The suspension followed a ruckus after KTR sought an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in law and order in Telangana, including alleged threats against BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

Earlier, BRS MLA K Sanjay accused the Congress government of preventing the Opposition from raising public concerns and alleged that the Chief Minister did not want discussions on issues raised by the BRS.

The suspended BRS MLAs and MLCs had also met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to raise issues concerning the Assembly proceedings and the suspension of legislators.