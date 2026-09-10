BJP's Pradeep Bhandari hit back at P Chidambaram's criticism of the BRICS Summit, likening the Congress party's mindset to a 'Naaraz Fufa' (angry uncle) driven by 'Fear Of Missing Out' (FOMO).

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday launched a scathing counterattack against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram over his remarks about India hosting the upcoming BRICS Summit, likening the opposition's mindset to "Naaraz Fufa". Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader asserted that the opposition camp is driven by a deep-seated "Fear Of Missing Out" (FOMO) and alleged that the Congress routinely opposes national milestones whenever the country's global stature rises. He said, "If you observe the Congress today, seeing that the BRICS Summit is taking place in India, they are opposing it just like that 'Naaraz Fufa'. This is because the Congress knows that whenever the country prospers, whenever it involves boosting India's pride, the Congress party will always oppose it."

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that senior leaders have accepted that they will neither witness Rahul Gandhi take charge as prime minister nor host the BRICS Summit. "Senior Congress leaders are beginning to realise that they may never see Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister in their lifetime, nor will the Congress ever get the opportunity to host the BRICS Summit. Congress is experiencing FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). P Chidambaram’s statement reflects the attitude of that 'Naaraz Fufa', made at Rahul Gandhi's behest; it is precisely this mindset that has kept them in the opposition and will ensure they remain there in the future," Pradeep Bhandari said.

Chidambaram questions tangible benefits of BRICS

His remarks came as preparations are underway in the national capital for the BRICS Summit 2026, with civic and infrastructure agencies stepping up arrangements ahead of the gathering.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram questioned the tangible benefits India has gained from recent BRICS summits, saying he had not seen any significant outcomes from the last two or three meetings.

Speaking about the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi, Chidambaram said India is part of several multilateral groupings, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20 and QUAD, but questioned what concrete benefits the country has received from them.

“I don't know how many Presidents and how many Prime Ministers are coming. I don't think the last two or three BRICS summits have resulted in tangible benefits or tangible results,” Chidambaram told ANI.

“In fact, we are part of BRICS, we are part of SCO, we are part of G20, and we are part of QUAD. What benefits are we getting out of that? I can't see. In the last two or three summits, I didn't see any benefits. Earlier, the BRICS Summits resulted in some tangible benefits,” he added.

New Delhi Gears Up for BRICS Summit

New Delhi is gearing up to host the BRICS Summit for the fourth time.

India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth. (ANI)