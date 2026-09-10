YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh over alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, demanding a CBI inquiry and Lokesh's resignation over the alleged scam.

Jagan questions Naidu, Lokesh over DSC irregularities

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday questioned why Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and state Minister Nara Lokesh were not responding to the questions raised by the opposition regarding the DSC recruitment process. He questioned why the preparation and supervision of DSC examination papers were placed in the hands of a single individual, and why the government introduced GO No 4 and GO No 47. He also asked why the GOs were changed after the recruitment process was completed.

Jagan alleged that irregularities in the DSC recruitment were emerging one after another. He described DSC as a "gem" in what he called Chandrababu Naidu's history of scams. He questioned how 372 posts under the sports quota were filled without conducting an examination. He alleged that GO No. 4 and GO No. 47 opened the gates for irregularities, while GO Nos. 23, 25 and 56 were brought in later to close those gates after the work was completed. Jagan further alleged that the government was deliberately weakening the DSC scam investigation and accused Chandrababu Naidu of trying to protect his son. He alleged that the government was playing with the lives and futures of unemployed youth.

YSRCP Demands Resignation, CBI Probe

Earlier on Tuesday, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and an impartial CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in DSC 2025 teacher recruitment. Addressing separate press conferences, party official spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi and former MP Margani Bharath said Lokesh should step down to pave the way for a free and fair investigation by a central agency.

They said numerous irregularities had surfaced in the recruitment process, including the alleged use of fake BC and sports-quota certificates. They alleged that even members of the same families secured jobs using mere participation certificates, according to the release. The leaders said the Mega DSC had turned into a “job mela”, where teacher posts were allegedly put up for sale. They maintained that strong evidence had emerged to substantiate these allegations.

They accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to shield Lokesh. They recalled that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had expressed readiness for a CBI inquiry when allegations were levelled against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The leaders also alleged that the coalition government was silencing those questioning the DSC irregularities by filing cases against social-media activists, unemployed youth and journalists. They questioned why cases were not being filed against those who allegedly secured jobs using fake documents.

The appointment of candidates without clearing the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination exposed the manner in which the DSC process was conducted, they said. They reiterated that only a CBI inquiry, and not a Vigilance probe, could uncover the complete truth. (ANI)