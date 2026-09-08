BRS MLC Tata Madhu was arrested by Saifabad Police for allegedly making derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. The case has been registered under the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

BRS MLC Arrested Over Remarks Against Speaker

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Thatha Madhusudan alias Tata Madhu was arrested by Saifabad Police on Tuesday in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

According to police officials, Tata Madhu was arrested at 7 am on Tuesday. He has been brought to Narayanguda Police Station after being arrested and is being produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nampally, Hyderabad, for judicial custody.

Complaint Filed Under BNS and SC/ST Act

Police said the case was registered as Crime No. 364/2026 under Section 352 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(2)(va) and 3(2)(vii) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Saifabad Police Station. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Pollepalli Venkatesham, Officer on Special Duty to the Assembly Speaker.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place around 9:30 am on Monday, when the Assembly was in session and high security was deployed in the premises. The complainant alleged that Tata Madhu and BRS MLC N Naveen Kumar Reddy, along with other associates, assembled in the security area of the Assembly, which was accessible to the media and public, and launched a verbal tirade against the Speaker.

The complaint attributed specific remarks to both MLCs and alleged that the comments were made in public view before journalists, electronic media crews, Assembly staff and security personnel. It further alleged that the Speaker, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (Madiga) community, was intentionally insulted and humiliated and that the remarks were made with knowledge of his social background. Police said Inspector K Nageswara Rao is investigating the case.

Political Controversy and Reactions

Earlier, Saifabad Police reached the residence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC T Madhusudhan Rao, following Monday’s incident at the Telangana Assembly. The police visit came amid a political and legal controversy over Monday’s events, when BRS legislators staged a protest against the Congress government, leading to a confrontation between opposition leaders and police personnel. Several BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, were detained.

During the Assembly proceedings, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar broke down while recounting the alleged remarks and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The episode drew strong reactions from ruling party members, who demanded action against the BRS MLC.

The Congress condemned the alleged remarks and demanded an apology from Tata Madhu, while the BRS rejected the allegations. Tata Madhu denied insulting the Speaker, maintaining that his comments were directed at police personnel in the context of the confrontation during the protest. (ANI)