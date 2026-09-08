The BRS party has accused Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of 'authoritarian rule' following the 'illegal arrest' of its MLCs, Tata Madhu and Naveen Reddy. The party slammed the Congress government for resorting to 'thuggery' against the opposition.

BRS Accuses Congress of 'Authoritarian Rule'

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday accused the Telangana government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of “authoritarian rule” and alleged that police had “illegally arrested” its MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao, popularly known as Tata Madhu, and Naveen Reddy.

In a post on X, the BRS questioned the nature of the government’s functioning and accused the Congress government of using police action against opposition representatives. “Is this democracy?... Or authoritarian rule? Police, acting on Revanth Reddy's orders, illegally arrested BRS MLCs Tata Madhu and Naveen Reddy. Under the guise of people's governance.. The tyrannical Congress government has resorted to thuggery against public representatives who are holding the government accountable on people's issues,” the BRS said. "Is this democracy?... Or authoritarian rule? Police, acting on Revanth Reddy's orders, illegally arrested BRS MLCs Tata Madhu and Naveen Reddy. Under the guise of people's governance.. The tyrannical Congress government has resorted to thuggery against public representatives who are holding the government accountable on people's issues 😡" pic.twitter.com/PkuhNse4F6 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) September 8, 2026

Arrests Follow Assembly Protest

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions following Monday’s events surrounding the Telangana Assembly, where BRS legislators staged a protest against the Congress government. The protest reportedly led to a confrontation between BRS leaders and police personnel. Several senior BRS leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, were detained during the developments.

Tension prevailed at the MLA Quarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday after Saifabad Police reached the residence of BRS MLC Tata Madhu in connection with the previous day's incident.

Controversy Over Speaker's Remarks

The controversy intensified after Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar broke down during the proceedings while recounting the alleged remarks and circumstances surrounding the incident. Congress members condemned the alleged remarks and sought an apology from Tata Madhu.

Tata Madhu, however, denied insulting the Speaker and maintained that his remarks were directed at police personnel in the context of the confrontation during the protest.

BRS Slams Congress Over Unfulfilled Promises

Meanwhile, the BRS has continued its criticism of the Congress government over the implementation of its electoral guarantees. During Monday’s protest, BRS leaders wore T-shirts carrying slogans including “Congress failure in implementing guarantees” and “1000 days of rule are a failure.”

Speaking to reporters, KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress came to power by making “reckless and false promises” to different sections of society. He claimed that the party had made 420 promises and assured voters that they would be implemented within 100 days, but alleged that even after 1,000 days, the commitments remained unfulfilled.

The protest also caused traffic disruption outside the Telangana State Assembly, with a jam lasting around 30 to 40 minutes as party workers and police personnel gathered at the spot.