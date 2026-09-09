Congress MP Mallu Ravi filed a police complaint against BRS leader KT Rama Rao for his alleged abusive and derogatory remarks against Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy. Ravi seeks legal action, calling the comments defamatory and insulting.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Wednesday filed a police complaint against BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, seeking legal action over his alleged abusive and derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In his complaint addressed to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Ravi sought registration of a criminal case and appropriate legal action against KTR for allegedly making defamatory, derogatory and insulting remarks against the Chief Minister.

Details of the Allegations

Ravi alleged that KTR, while addressing the media, referred to Revanth Reddy as "CM Revanth Reddy chillar na koduku." Describing the remark as "grossly abusive and demeaning", Ravi said it went beyond the permissible limits of political criticism.

"The statement was not merely a criticism of any policy, governmental decision or political action. It was a personal and intentionally derogatory attack upon the reputation and dignity of the Hon'ble Chief Minister," Ravi said in his complaint.

The Congress MP alleged that the remark, made publicly by an elected representative, had the potential to lower the Chief Minister's reputation and expose him to "contempt and ridicule".

Legal Action and Evidence

Ravi also sought preservation and collection of relevant electronic evidence, stating that the alleged remark had been circulated through television, newspapers and digital and social media platforms.

He requested the police to initiate action under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to defamation, and Section 352 BNS, relating to intentional insult, along with other applicable provisions.

Ravi also referred to procedural requirements under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including Section 222 relating to prosecution for defamation.

The Congress MP urged the Hyderabad Police to take "prompt and appropriate action in accordance with law" against those found responsible after a fair and impartial inquiry. (ANI)