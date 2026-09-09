Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged Delhi University students to actively participate in democracy, public life and nation-building during the Assembly’s Youth Outreach Programme.

Speaking to students under Delhi Assembly Youth Outreach Programme, the Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has urged the young generation to transcend from the position of observers in politics and become participants in the process of nation-building and democracy.

Vijender Gupta Motivates Youth Participation

As per an official press release, students from Capital College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Law Centre-I and Shivaji College attended the Delhi Assembly through Delhi Assembly Youth Outreach Programme. Gupta interacted with the students regarding the importance of youth participation in democracy and motivated them to know the working of public institutions.

Gupta motivated the students to join public life and help in the process of building a developed country. He said that it is important for the youth to stop being passive spectators in politics and democratic processes.

Discussion About Political Journey

In the course of interaction with students, one of the students raised a question from Speaker about his journey from being Leader of the Opposition to the post of Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. Gupta stated that his tenure as Leader of the Opposition was tough but made him realize the need to give everyone equal chance in the House.

He went on to elaborate upon how his previous experience is shaping the way he runs the proceedings of the Assembly. He stressed the importance of providing opportunities to all members belonging to various political parties to voice their opinions provided they abide by the parliamentary procedures.

Timer Introduced for Transparency

Gupta further elaborated upon the steps taken to maintain discipline and transparency in Assembly proceedings. He talked about the introduction of a timer which appears on the screens in the Assembly.

Gupta informed that the timer enables members to know the amount of time left for speaking so that they can plan their speeches in an organized manner.

Exploration of Delhi Assembly Complex by Students

The students were also taken on an exploration of the Delhi Assembly complex. They were informed about the architecture, institutional history and association of this place with the Central Legislative Assembly.

In addition to this, they were also shown the coffee table book of the Assembly, named “Ek Shatabdi Yatra”, which is an account of the history and heritage of the Assembly. The programme came to an end with a tour of the central hall of the Assembly, where all deliberations take place.

Gupta Stresses the Need for More Democratic Participation

In conclusion, Gupta asked the students to keep up with democratic processes and understand the issues of the country more closely. He called upon the young citizens of the nation to apply their knowledge and energy to build stronger democratic processes and participate in nation-building.