A huge controversy has erupted after a competitive exam guide named 'Shivant Sir' included Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its list of freedom fighters.

A competitive exam guide has sparked a massive controversy by including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name in a list of India's freedom fighters. The book, titled 'Shivant Sir', is meant for students preparing for competitive exams. The issue blew up after a video showing the page with Modi's name went viral on social media. Critics are slamming the book for misrepresenting history. They say it's an attempt to push a political agenda through educational material.

The item includes a video of a printed page known as Chapter 56, headed "Freedom Fighter Quotes and Slogans". The article includes the names of some well-known historical and political leaders, along with quotations or slogans ascribed to them.

The list includes independence warriors and national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, as well as political luminaries like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajendra Prasad, and P.V. Narasimha Rao. Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" is also on the list.

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However, the content depicted in the viral tweet is not an official school textbook produced by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), a state education board, or another government agency.

The printed sheet has the name "SHIVANT SIR" at the bottom. The item has been classified as private Static GK study resource designed for competitive test preparation.

The post received varied reviews on X (previously Twitter).

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One commenter challenged the usage of "Main Bhi Chowkidar" with chants connected with independence warriors, claiming that history was being altered.

Another user, however, noted that the material was created by a coaching institute and claimed that any factual errors should be credited to the publisher rather than the government.

Another post mentioned the "SHIVANT SIR" label at the bottom of the page and stated that the content was not an NCERT book.

The viral post has elicited mixed reactions online, with some people criticising the inclusion of Modi's slogan in the chapter and others emphasising the fact that the content was created privately and is not an official government publication.