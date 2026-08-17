VP CP Radhakrishnan attended SASTRA University's Jubilee celebration in Thanjavur. He praised the university's contribution, lauded PM Modi's education policies, and launched six new schemes for infrastructure, research, and student development.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan today graced the Ruby and Silver Jubilee Valedictory Celebrations of SASTRA Deemed University at its campus in Thanjavur and congratulated the University on completing important milestones in its journey of academic excellence, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

The Vice President said the Ruby and Silver Jubilee milestone reflected SASTRA's significant growth in the past, its impact in the present and its aspiration to achieve greater excellence in the future.

The Vice President described SASTRA as one of Tamil Nadu's leading higher education institutions and appreciated its contribution to national development.

VP Applauds Progressive Education Policies

CP Radhakrishnan appreciated the education policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing them as revolutionary and progressive. He said the National Education Policy 2020 is a guiding pillar for educational progress at all levels, from KG to PhD.

"In higher education and research, flagship initiatives such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF), PM-Vidyalaxmi and the flexibility of Multiple Entry-Multiple Exit have strengthened India's higher education framework," he said.

Referring to the recently enacted Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, the Vice President said the legislation aims to strengthen public examination systems and reflects the Union Government's commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent mechanism for the youth of India. He expressed confidence that India would increase its Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education from the present 30% to the targeted 50% by 2035.

"Through several measures, the Central Government is building a self-reliant ecosystem capable of developing sovereign technological capabilities while driving socio-economic growth through the manufacturing and services sectors," he said.

'Say No to Drugs': VP's Message to Students

CP Radhakrishnan said, "Time is particularly precious when young people are full of energy and determination to achieve the seemingly impossible." He urged students to focus on innovation and continuous skill upgradation, while advising them to restrict their social media usage. He also called upon students to stay away from narcotic drugs.

"Say no to narcotic drugs. Say Yes to Your Health and Say Yes to Your Life," he said.

SASTRA Unveils Six New Schemes

The Vice President launched six new schemes of SASTRA during the occasion: TATA Communications Centre for Resilient and Unified Secure Technologies (TRUST) at SASTRA, SASTRA.AI - SASTRA's Integrated AI Framework, SASTRA-MAITRI - Mobility for Academic Initiatives Through Research and Internationalisation, SASTRA Teaching, Research & Innovation Development Enhancement (STRIDE) Fund - for capacity building among faculty and research scholars, DRISHTI - Digital Resources for Instructional Systems in Higher Education using Technology and Innovation, and SMILE - SASTRA-CUB Membership for Incentives, Loyalty and Engagement.

The Vice President said, "The six new schemes launched on this historic occasion provide a launchpad for SASTRA's future progress and wished them success in achieving their intended outcomes."

Key Collaboration with Tata Communications

The Vice President congratulated SASTRA on its agreement with Tata Communications in the critical areas of cybersecurity and networking. He said the collaboration is highly relevant to building a resilient and trustworthy security infrastructure for India's sovereign growth.

He said these initiatives are closely aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, covering key areas including infrastructure development, capacity building of faculty and students, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, social engagement, and industry collaboration.

CP Radhakrishnan wished SASTRA continued success in all its endeavours and expressed confidence that it would grow further as a "temple of learning and excellence", contributing to the ideals of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)