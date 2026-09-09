Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stated the Sansad Ratna Awards, inspired by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's vision, encourage MPs. He hailed the honour for acknowledging the hard work of parliamentarians. Other awardees also expressed their gratitude.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said that the Sansad Ratna Awards were inspired by the vision of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, describing the honour as an encouragement for parliamentarians and acknowledging the hard work involved in discharging their responsibilities.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Majumdar said that handling the workload and responsibilities of a parliamentarian requires immense dedication. "The Sansad Ratna Award is an encouraging award for parliamentarians because handling one's workload and responsibilities as a parliamentarian is a task that requires immense hard work," Majumdar said. He noted that the awards were initiated following the inspiration and vision of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and congratulated all those who were honoured.

The Union Minister also spoke about the upcoming BRICS Summit, saying that the participation of heads of state from several countries would provide a significant opportunity for India. "Heads of state from many countries will come. We will also participate in it. This is a very big opportunity for India," he said.

Awardees Express Gratitude

BJP MP Narhari Heerlal Amin, who was also honoured with the award, expressed gratitude to the Prime Point Foundation. He said he had completed 50 years in politics and had served as a Rajya Sabha member for six years. "As a Rajya Sabha member, I have been honoured with the Parliament Ratna Award by the Prime Point Foundation. I am very happy," Amin said. He said several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members had been recognised by the institution and dedicated the honour to his political journey and parliamentary service.

Amin also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life and the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', saying he had worked with Modi since his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. "I am from Gujarat. I have been working with him since the time he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat," Amin said, adding that Modi's work as Chief Minister and as Prime Minister since 2014 had been unprecedented.

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also expressed gratitude after being conferred with the Sansad Ratna Award, crediting the people of his constituency, Jalandhar, and Punjab for electing him to Parliament. "I am deeply honoured to be conferred with the Sansad Ratna Award. I also thank the people of my constituency, Jalandhar, for electing me and sending me here," Channi said.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the award recognised parliamentary work and boosted the morale of lawmakers to perform better. "The good thing is that you are recognised and your morale is boosted to do good work. Going forward, we will do even better work," Thakur said. He also recalled that the awards were started following the vision of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and thanked the Prime Point Foundation for recognising the work of parliamentarians.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who received the award for the second time, thanked the Prime Point Foundation and dedicated the honour to the voters who elected him and to Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde. "I have been honoured with this award for the second time. I am very grateful to the Prime Point Foundation. They are encouraging new MPs like us," Mhaske said.

About the Sansad Ratna Awards

The Sansad Ratna Awards recognise outstanding parliamentary performance and seek to encourage lawmakers to contribute effectively to parliamentary proceedings. The Sansad Ratna Award is presented to Members of Parliament in recognition of their outstanding performance and contribution to parliamentary work. Instituted in 2009, the award was inspired by the vision and suggestions of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It seeks to encourage parliamentarians to enhance their performance and make meaningful contributions to parliamentary democracy.

The award recognises MPs for their performance in areas including parliamentary debates, questions, private members' bills and overall participation in the functioning of Parliament. (ANI)