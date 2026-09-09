AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said the Arakkonam-Renigunta railway project, part of a Rs 10,021 crore infra push, will boost tourism, trade, and logistics in the state by strengthening connectivity to Tirupati and the Rayalaseema region.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said the Arakkonam–Renigunta third and fourth railway line project will significantly boost tourism, trade and logistics in the state by strengthening connectivity to Tirupati and the Rayalaseema region. He said the expansion, part of five multitracking projects worth Rs 10,021 crore, will help ease congestion, improve passenger movement and create new opportunities for regional development.

Major Transformation for Indian Railways

In a post on X, Pawan Kalyan said, "The Indian Railways network is set for a major transformation with five multitracking projects worth ₹10,021 crore, adding nearly 540 km of new capacity. This will mean faster passenger movement, smoother operations, stronger freight connectivity and new possibilities for growth. For Andhra Pradesh, the Arakkonam–Renigunta 3rd & 4th Line is particularly significant. It will strengthen connectivity to Tirupati and the Rayalaseema region, ease congestion and give a major boost to tourism, trade, logistics and regional development." https://x.com/apdeputycmo/status/2097703755894710316?s=46

Pawan Kalyan Expresses Gratitude

The Deputy Chief Minister said the projects will improve passenger movement, ease congestion, strengthen freight connectivity and create new opportunities for trade, tourism, logistics and regional development. "My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnawJi for their continued support to Andhra Pradesh and their unwavering commitment to strengthening the State’s infrastructure. Across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, these projects will connect 17 districts, 2,121 villages and nearly 52 lakh people, while creating additional freight capacity of 47 MTPA", he said.

"Every new track is more than infrastructure. It connects people to opportunity, businesses to markets and communities to a faster, stronger future. Stronger Railways. Stronger Connectivity. A Stronger Bharat", he further said. (ANI)