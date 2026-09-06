UP Congress President Ajay Rai called the Saharanpur mosque demolition 'unfortunate' and announced a fact-finding team. Lucknow Eidgah Imam also condemned the act, which was carried out following a court order upholding the structure's removal.

Imam Condemns Demolition

Terming Saharanpur mosque demolition "unfortunate", Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai said fact-finding delegation will reach Saharanpur on September 7 to understand the situation. "It is deeply unfortunate. Our fact-finding delegation will reach Saharanpur on 7 September and meet officials to understand the situation. This mosque was said to be around a hundred years old and existed before the collectorate was built...," Rai said on Sunday.

Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali on Saturday condemned the demolition of an illegal mosque located inside the Saharanpur Collectorate premises. "The Supreme Court has reiterated the importance of the Places of Worship Act. Despite this, the mosque at Saharanpur and many other mosques have been demolished. We condemn in the strongest possible words and appeal to the government to safeguard all religious places..." he said.

Demolition Followed Court Order

The Saharanpur Collectorate mosque was demolished early Saturday following a court order upholding its removal. The District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed the mosque committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's earlier order. The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh said the demolition was being carried out following the court's order and in accordance with legal procedures. He said additional PAC and RAF personnel had been deployed at strategic locations and that social media was being monitored to prevent rumours. (ANI)