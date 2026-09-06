Six people have been rescued after a 40-50-year-old building used as a PG collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan. Rescue operations are underway by multiple agencies, including NDRF and Delhi Police, as more people are feared trapped.

Six people have been rescued so far after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, said Delhi Police on Sunday.

“From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40–50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing,” Delhi Police said.

CM, LG Monitor Rescue Operations

Following the incident, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the site of the building collapse in Satya Niketan.

Gupta said rescue teams are carrying out operations on a war footing and every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped.

"Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families," CM Gupta said on X.

Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 6, 2026

She added, "The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed concern over the incident and directed agencies to ensure coordinated rescue efforts.

Deeply concerned to learn of the building collapse at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Have directed all concerned agencies, including @DelhiPolice, @DelhiFireService and DDMA, to work in complete coordination to ensure swift rescue efforts on the ground. Praying for the safety and… — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 6, 2026

In a post on X, Sandhu said, "Deeply concerned to learn of the building collapse at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Have directed all concerned agencies, including Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, to work in complete coordination to ensure swift rescue efforts on the ground. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The situation is being closely monitored and it will be ensured that every possible support reaches those in need."

Political Leaders Express Concern

BJP leader Ashish Sood said that the safety and well-being of our citizens remains our foremost priority.

Deeply concerned about the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services team has reached the spot. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with our teams working on the ground to provide all necessary assistance. We are closely monitoring… — Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) September 6, 2026

Sood posted on X, "Deeply concerned about the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services team has reached the spot. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with our teams working on the ground to provide all necessary assistance. We are closely monitoring the situation and have directed the concerned teams to take every necessary measure to ensure the safety of those at the site. The safety and well-being of our citizens remains our foremost priority."

Eyewitness Account

Meanwhile, an eyewitness said, "There was an old building opposite the temple that was being run as a PG. Recently, work was being done in its basement. When it rained, the basement flooded, causing the entire building to collapse. This happened around 1 PM. There was open space in front of the temple, but the building collapsed because it was old and had five or six floors. Since there are usually at least two students per room, I estimate there would be no fewer than 30–40 students... The building opposite this one doesn't have pillars either. As for this one, it certainly didn't have them because it was an old building. It was originally built back when the Satya Niketan colony was first established... I can't say for sure if it was being excavated, but it is confirmed that work was going on in the basement..."

(ANI)