A 5-storey building used as a PG collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan during repair work. CM Rekha Gupta visited the site to oversee rescue operations. Six people have been rescued, and an inquiry has been initiated against the owner.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reached the site of the building collapse in South-West Delhi's Satya Niketan to take stock of the ground situation and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area, prompting a massive search and rescue operation by emergency teams and police personnel.

Six Rescued as Search Continues

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the collapse at around 1:30 PM, following which emergency personnel and disaster rescue units were rushed to the site to extricate those trapped under the debris. "So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing," the Delhi Police stated.

"From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40-50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred," it added.

Officials Respond, Inquiry Ordered

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi also arrived at the spot to monitor the relief work and appealed for all efforts to remain focused on the immediate rescue of the victims. "I received information about the incident an hour ago. By then, the ambulance had already arrived. We want the children to be saved. There are many shortcomings in the system, and I accept that. But right now, I request everyone to let the rescue operation continue first," Mayor Pravesh Wahi said.

Inquiry Committee Formed

Speaking on the incident, South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced that the government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the collapse and initiate strict action against those responsible. "...The government has formed a committee. The committee will investigate the matter, and as soon as its report comes, the strictest possible action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. An FIR has been registered against the owner of the house, and perhaps he has also been arrested," Bidhuri stated.

Terming the collapse tragic, the South Delhi MP added, "This is a very unfortunate incident. This building was not constructed today or yesterday. It was an old building. What has happened is very unfortunate, and our prayer to God is that all the people who are trapped inside are safely brought out. Some people have been injured. We pray to God that they recover as soon as possible, and the government should make the strictest possible arrangements to ensure that such an incident does not happen in the future."

Unauthorised Work Suspected

Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal pointed to possible unauthorised excavation work inside the building as a factor behind the collapse. "...It appears that work was being done to open up a basement in the existing structure. It is a deeply unfortunate event. I spoke with the local MLA, Anil Sharma, who is currently at the site. The entire MCD team is engaged in rescue operations. The Delhi Government and the MCD are providing all necessary assistance. We pray to the Almighty for the safety of everyone trapped inside, and the government will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against those found responsible," Chahal said.

Search and rescue operations involving disaster management teams, fire services, police and civic authorities remain underway at the site. (ANI)